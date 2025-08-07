Greetings, lost souls!

In this update, we wanted to focus on adjusting the way players heal.

Instead of relying on leveling up and hoping you get enough healing from it, we have introduced a new healing system - Healing Potions.

Potions come in different sizes and drop from enemies, just like any other item.

They can be common, magic, rare, and unique, but so far we haven't added any unique potions yet.

You start with 2 potion charges, and the only way to restore these is by finding potion fountains scattered throughout Sanctora, or by visiting the shop and buying a charge there.

This also introduced a new major change - randomized points of interest.

This means that chests, ritual spots, and potion fountains will now have their positions randomized throughout the world instead of always being in the fixed position like before. This introduces more variety to the run and makes planning a bit more chaotic.

Herbal Medicine (v0.3.1.202508071225) Patch notes:

New languages available: Portuguese (Brazil), German, Spanish, Italian, French, Turkish, and Korean!

Prophecies have their AI art replaced by real art made by real people. Not all of it is done yet, but we're slowly getting there.

Randomized points of interest : Chests and ritual spots are removed from their predefined positions. Instead, each region has a fixed number of spots that can be used to spawn a point of interest which can be one of several options: Small Chest (1 item), Medium Chest (2 items), Large Chest (3 items), Healing Fountain (+1 potion charge in exchange for gold), Ritual Monument (same as ritual spots previously, allows you to convoke the abyss).

Healing potions now drop the same as any other item in the game, but more scarcely.,

Potions provide healing on use and store up to 2 charges. Consuming the potion slows you while drinking, and the heal happens with a small delay, but causes the potion to heal you instantly + some more over the next 6 seconds.

The Merchant no longer sells heals but potion charges.

Heal on level up still exists as a stat, but doesn't come with a predefined 20% max HP per level bonus as it previously did.

Enemies have their behavior slightly reworked to allow for rotations even mid-attacks or between consecutive attacks. This allows them to track you better when performing combos to make stepping behind them just a bit more difficult.

Items now drop with more relevancy so that they don't overflow your inventory when you already have better items equipped.

Input remapping has been reworked and works properly in the main menu and in-game.

The gate before Istwan's arena remains open after you've unlocked it for the first time.

Tornado, Windfury, Spark, and Thundergod's Wrath damage does damage in a wider numerical range (for example, Spark base damage changed from 13-17 to 5-25), and they do a little less damage overall.

Meteor now dishes out its damage over time over 2 seconds (down from 4).

Bug Fix : Fixed a bug which caused the player to become stuck if trying to swap weapons while climbing ladders.,

Bug Fix : Fixed a bug that allowed the darkness curse limit to reach 0 and crash the game.

Bug Fix: Meteor now properly shows its radius (used to be visually smaller than it actually is).

As always, be sure to join our Discord channel to stay up to date with our development and be able to give us feedback, suggest changes, or report issues.