Current Version
B2025.8.7
- OK1-拥有猎物资源，可以组建一支由农奴补充的弓箭手营队，猎人不需要各个封地达到农奴人口数量即可补充，猎人根据人数，每季度提供额外的食物
- OK2-修复东罗马皇帝交互让领主臣服自己时，导致的头衔错误问题
- OK3-修复东罗马中央旅团出现5支营队的问题
- OK4-修复东罗马中央旅团军职更换任命时候的问题
- OK5-修复东罗马创建军区时候的报错问题
- OK1 - With access to prey resources, you can form an archer battalion supplemented by serfs. Hunters can be supplemented without requiring each fief to meet the serf population requirement. Based on their numbers, hunters provide additional food every quarter.
- OK2 - Fixed the title error issue that occurs when the Eastern Roman Emperor interacts to make lords submit to himself.
- OK3 - Fixed the issue where the Eastern Roman central brigade has 5 battalions.
- OK4 - Fixed the problem when changing and appointing military positions in the Eastern Roman central brigade.
- OK5 - Fixed the error issue when creating military districts in the Eastern Roman Empire.
Changed files in this update