As promised, we’re rolling out a new gameplay feature to help boost replayability while we’re hard at work delivering Difficulty Levels and Act 3. We get it, those two are highly anticipated at the moment! And while we’re busy shaping what’s next, Endless Mode is here to let you squeeze even more fun out of your carefully built decks, test your strategies, and chase some wild highscores. 🏆
♾️How Endless Mode works:After successfully defeating the second Act Boss, you’ll now have a choice:
→ end your run and collect all the earned score (EXP points),
→ or enter Endless Mode and continue your journey.
Each Endless cycle makes enemies stronger, increasing their Sharpness (damage) and Max HP. If you beat the Boss from Act 2 again, the same choice appears, and enemies scale up even further.
⚔️ Enemy scaling formula:
- Sharpness: +2 ^ cycle number
- HP: Max HP × (1 + 0.25 × cycle number)
- Cycle 1: +2 Sharpness, Max HP × 1.25
- Cycle 2: +4 Sharpness, Max HP × 1.5
- Cycle 3: +8 Sharpness, Max HP × 1.75
...and so on!
🛠️ Hotfix 0.3.1:Huge thanks to everyone who’s shared bugs or suggestions via Discord, the survey, or in-game. Your input helped us bring Inkborn to Early Access version 0.3.1, enjoy the latest changes:
❗ NEW FEATURES & CONTENT ❗
- Introduced Endless Mode. After completing Act 2, you can now opt into Endless Mode. Enemies get sharper and tougher with each loop, but starting a new Act I will fully heal you. How long can you survive?
- The Oblivion curse card has been fixed and is back in the game.
- Added a smooth fade-in animation to Random Events and the Credits screen.
- Temporarily disabled the Story Event entry - it's not implemented yet, but it’s coming!
- Fixed diacritics rendering in outlined fonts, special characters should now display correctly.
- Prevented a softlock when opening the Draw Pile during a Search effect (e.g. when playing Ancient Shield).
- Adjusted tree placement in Act I’s Journey map to improve path visibility.
- Fixed game controller issues in the Card Collection screen and the Quotes panel.
- Implemented various minor stability improvements.
Want to show off your skills?
Drop a screenshot of your final score on our Discord server, we’d love to see how far you’ve made it! 📸
Tried Endless Mode? We’re really curious what you think, let us know in the Thread or in the comments below! ♾️
And if you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving us a review on Steam, it really helps! 🙌
As a bonus, today at 19:00 CET, From Poland With Love 2025 is featured on Steam as a Weekend Deal and runs until August 11th. Inkborn is part of the lineup, so if you’re interested, you can check out the sale page here! 🛍️
