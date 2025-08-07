 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19513625 Edited 7 August 2025 – 18:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Aircraft

  • A bug that caused the first weapon change using a hotkey to display a “Weapon selector enabled” line instead of changing weapons has been fixed.

  • A bug that caused the pinned Visual weapon selector to not reflect the ammo count decreasing after a shot has been fixed.

  • A bug that caused the weapon selection menu to close along with the multi-function menu when pressing “Esc” has been fixed.

  • A bug that caused the number of equipped weapon pods to not match the number of pods in the Visual weapon selector has been fixed.

Naval Vessels

  • A bug that caused the reload time to increase while extinguishing a fire has been fixed.

Graphics

  • Horizon and mountain peak rendering has been improved on minimum and low graphics settings.

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.

Changed files in this update

