There's nothing much on this new update just a little fixed there and there, here's update of:
PATCH 46.3
Fixed 2nd player view of enemies humanoid dies properly
Fixed 2nd player view of enemies ragdoll properly received gun force
Nerfed Tesla Gun to properly follow guns stats.
Fixed both tesla and c-nar gun will not amplify damage on higher loops
Fixed Red RC Dispenser in Miner mission for dropped key now able to be pickup back
Modified Headless Miner drone attack pattern
Thank you for your ongoing support. Stay tuned for more updates!
Best regards,
Aisam
