PATCH 46.3

Fixed 2nd player view of enemies humanoid dies properly

Fixed 2nd player view of enemies ragdoll properly received gun force

Nerfed Tesla Gun to properly follow guns stats.

Fixed both tesla and c-nar gun will not amplify damage on higher loops

Fixed Red RC Dispenser in Miner mission for dropped key now able to be pickup back

Modified Headless Miner drone attack pattern

