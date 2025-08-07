 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19513621 Edited 7 August 2025 – 13:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Everynyan~!

We hope you're doing well and we appreciate your continued support. Thanks to all of you, we've come a long way!
There's nothing much on this new update just a little fixed there and there, here's update of:

PATCH 46.3

  • Fixed 2nd player view of enemies humanoid dies properly

  • Fixed 2nd player view of enemies ragdoll properly received gun force

  • Nerfed Tesla Gun to properly follow guns stats.

  • Fixed both tesla and c-nar gun will not amplify damage on higher loops

  • Fixed Red RC Dispenser in Miner mission for dropped key now able to be pickup back

  • Modified Headless Miner drone attack pattern

Thank you for your ongoing support. Stay tuned for more updates!

Best regards,

Aisam

