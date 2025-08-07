Changed portal entry/exit settings to match PGMMV style, where both are configured on the source portal .

Added support for link copy/paste via shortcuts on the scene transition screen .

Note: Variables or switches already created in a non-English language environment won’t be retroactively translated.

Default variable/switch descriptions are now localized.

Enables conditional branching based on an object’s current speed (regardless of X/Y direction) compared with a variable or constant.

Fixed a bug where standing on the border of slope tiles would incorrectly trigger an airborne state.

Fixed a bug where standing on the peak of a slope tile would cause an airborne state.

Fixed unreliable collision detection when wall edges are just barely touching.

Fixed a crash when trying to open plugin.cfg in external editor mode.

Fixed a bug where Afterimage settings would not appear when disabled.

Fixed an issue where afterimages appeared at the origin when disabled.

Fixed a crash when calling queue_free on a GameObject via GDScript.

Fixed a bug where VariableData resource IDs changed upon restart.

Fixed a bug where custom fonts unintentionally affected AGMaker-specific UI elements.

Fixed an issue where object locking only worked at the beginning of a state.

Fixed a bug where only integers could be used for movement duration in template-based random movement.

Fixed a bug where AnimationPlayer on editable child nodes sometimes failed to batch load.

Fixed a crash on some environments when too many particles were generated via bullet firing.

Fixed a bug where user database Image fields couldn’t be modified via the Change Property action.