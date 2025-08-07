- Fixed a bug that prevented the maître's dialogue from displaying correctly in certain languages during the dinner scene.
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to change the time during events, causing the player to get stuck in free-roam mode.
- Improved the translation of nouns between characters for greater consistency and natural flow.
- Added a new music app to the protagonist's phone. Some tracks from "Our Home" are original and available on Spotify. You can now listen to them during gameplay, in events, or while in free-roam mode. The music plays on a separate audio channel, independent of other in-game sounds, and can only be controlled via the protagonist's phone.
Changelog - Version 3.03.02
