 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 The First Descendant Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19513452 Edited 7 August 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the maître's dialogue from displaying correctly in certain languages during the dinner scene.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to change the time during events, causing the player to get stuck in free-roam mode.
  • Improved the translation of nouns between characters for greater consistency and natural flow.
  • Added a new music app to the protagonist's phone. Some tracks from "Our Home" are original and available on Spotify. You can now listen to them during gameplay, in events, or while in free-roam mode. The music plays on a separate audio channel, independent of other in-game sounds, and can only be controlled via the protagonist's phone.

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 3071951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link