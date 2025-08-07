 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19513356 Edited 7 August 2025 – 12:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Your achievements that are missing while the player is offline or due to reasons originating from Steam will now be checked every time you start the game and all inactive earned achievements will be completed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Captain Bones Content Depot 951821
