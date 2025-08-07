We have another update today with lots of changes and fixes. We are still hard at work improving the game and addressing feedback. I think we'll most likely have another round of small updates next week and hopefully soon after that we are going to start working on new systems to put into the game!

Added logic for agents to consider loose items for stock up actions (crafting/building/feeding) and allow them to collect from multiple sources This was a huge missing piece. Previously you could soft lock the game if you ran out of storage space or deconstructed every stockpile. Now agents will use items directly from the ground if they are not available in stockpiles, and if no loose items are available they will check the conveyor belts.

Fixed stockpiles not properly updating feeder valid/want items

Fixed trees and plants growing back on the second save/load cycle of a game

Added logic to uninstall decorations with agents

Edited certain world regions to have nicer terrain when decorations are removed

Fixed deconstruct disappearing for building with visual overrides

Added logic to auto-deny unreachable items, buildings, or blueprints

Fixed trader getting stuck in "returning to orbit" when a trade was cancelled before the landing approach started

Reduced the time it takes for a trader to land from 5 min to 2 min 30 s

Fixed "accept" button for trades not taking into account if the space port got deactivated (e.g. by a damaged landing zone)

Trades now expire if they aren't yet accepted and a trader wouldn't have enough time left to arrive before the expiration time

Added overtime functionality to trades that prolongs a trade by 120 s if it is accepted with less than 60 s available for departure

Added an overlay to the currently selected world grid tile while the player is in the terraform order mode (similar to the mining drill area overlay)

Fixed terrain resources not being updated from deserialized brick map data

Fixed tooltip causing issues when loading a save from a game or returning to menu

Fixed tooltips not displaying properly in certain cases and being stuck open in others

Fixed tooltips getting stuck if they were pinned while being hidden

Fixed pioneer inventory controller not properly clearing it's listeners when destroyed

Fixed global stockpile amounts wrapping if they were large enough

Patched issue where voxel override entity might not be connected to the original override entity on load

Fixed issue where certain players were not able to click (Thanks Kideya, Tigwyk and Magitek)

Fixed issue with input actions being triggered when they are even slightly actuated