Hey Everyone!
We have another update today with lots of changes and fixes. We are still hard at work improving the game and addressing feedback. I think we'll most likely have another round of small updates next week and hopefully soon after that we are going to start working on new systems to put into the game!
Changes
Added logic for agents to consider loose items for stock up actions (crafting/building/feeding) and allow them to collect from multiple sources
This was a huge missing piece. Previously you could soft lock the game if you ran out of storage space or deconstructed every stockpile. Now agents will use items directly from the ground if they are not available in stockpiles, and if no loose items are available they will check the conveyor belts.
Fixed stockpiles not properly updating feeder valid/want items
Fixed trees and plants growing back on the second save/load cycle of a game
Added logic to uninstall decorations with agents
Edited certain world regions to have nicer terrain when decorations are removed
Fixed deconstruct disappearing for building with visual overrides
Added logic to auto-deny unreachable items, buildings, or blueprints
Fixed trader getting stuck in "returning to orbit" when a trade was cancelled before the landing approach started
Reduced the time it takes for a trader to land from 5 min to 2 min 30 s
Fixed "accept" button for trades not taking into account if the space port got deactivated (e.g. by a damaged landing zone)
Trades now expire if they aren't yet accepted and a trader wouldn't have enough time left to arrive before the expiration time
Added overtime functionality to trades that prolongs a trade by 120 s if it is accepted with less than 60 s available for departure
Added an overlay to the currently selected world grid tile while the player is in the terraform order mode (similar to the mining drill area overlay)
Fixed terrain resources not being updated from deserialized brick map data
Fixed tooltip causing issues when loading a save from a game or returning to menu
Fixed tooltips not displaying properly in certain cases and being stuck open in others
Fixed tooltips getting stuck if they were pinned while being hidden
Fixed pioneer inventory controller not properly clearing it's listeners when destroyed
Fixed global stockpile amounts wrapping if they were large enough
Patched issue where voxel override entity might not be connected to the original override entity on load
Fixed issue where certain players were not able to click (Thanks Kideya, Tigwyk and Magitek)
Fixed issue with input actions being triggered when they are even slightly actuated
Added camera movement modifier on "shift"
Content Updates
Separated roofs from floor recipes
Fixed misaligned gangway t-junction
Fixed color of Green Assembler (less metallic)
Made wood walls, roofs and floors more expensive
Added new mini items
Re-enabled Palisades with a new functional gate
Added barbed wire gate
Added futon bed
Added tokonoma
Added new signs (This includes a full english alphabet which we completely trust you all with...)
Added new concrete decal variations
Added concrete half walls and new concrete ramps
Added a red mood light
Next week we are looking to have a couple small updates, so look forward to those! We've got some really exciting stuff on our roadmap and we can't wait to start getting them delivered into your hands.
Thanks for playing everyone and we can't wait to hear from you!
Till next time!
The best place to get in touch with us and see what we are working on is by joining our Discord server. So if you haven't yet, stop by and let us know your thoughts!
