Servers will be down momentarily.



- Neuro-Hacker augment unlocked.

- Neuro-Link devices available:

> Spike, previously known as Breach (Experimental only).

> Parasite (Experimental only).

> Combust.

> Desync.

- Added some audio for Neuro-Link devices.

- Incremental / dot damage numbers are now shown on detected enemies even when not visible.

- Major frag mag pellet spread from 1 > 1.5 (less effective at range).

- Fix for T-lock frag mag dealing full damage per fragment.

- Made it clear that Disengage is considered a kill / death for scoring, will now display on kill feed and local player kill UI.