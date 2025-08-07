 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19513177 Edited 7 August 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Servers will be down momentarily.

- Neuro-Hacker augment unlocked.
- Neuro-Link devices available:
> Spike, previously known as Breach (Experimental only).
> Parasite (Experimental only).
> Combust.
> Desync.
- Added some audio for Neuro-Link devices.
- Incremental / dot damage numbers are now shown on detected enemies even when not visible.
- Major frag mag pellet spread from 1 > 1.5 (less effective at range).
- Fix for T-lock frag mag dealing full damage per fragment.
- Made it clear that Disengage is considered a kill / death for scoring, will now display on kill feed and local player kill UI.

Changed files in this update

