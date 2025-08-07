Hello Dear Adventurers,

In this update, I mostly reworked everything related to clients. Most of the objects used to work server side so clients used to wait for a bit of time to get a feedback from anything. With this update most of the gears, items, mechanics etc. works client sided. So clients will get an instant feedback even if they have very high pings. Here are the changes I made in this update:

FEATURES:

Added a more clear tutorial Ranged Enemies will miss by chance if is lightened by a flashlight (for example, you can point a flashlight at a mosquito to miss when they shoot) Random treasures spawn system by specified rarity Lever has two notifications for cooldown and for stuck. Inspectable Paper better rotation (F*CKING FINALLY) High Ping Warning for clients Players spawn blood particles when get damaged Less report noise call from footsteps Fixes on enemies' hearing settings Now the overall treasure value for a dungeon is multiplied by the DungeonGrowth OverallTreasureValue * (TileAmount/ExpectedTileAmount)

CLIENT SIDED REWORKS:

Hit Feedback Client side

InspectableItems are now client sided

Yohu's Heart is client sided (Full release)

Artifact Holder picking up is client sided

Door Opening Effects are client sided

Coffin opening is client sided

Halucination Objects are now Works client sided

Incenses Work client sided

Openable secret chambers now work client sided

Drain now Works client sided (Full release)

Glowing Button now Works client sided (Full release)

Holdable Valve now works client sided (Full release)

Pickupable objects disappears immedieately for clients before spawning in their hand. (Faster Feedback)

Blowing Dart only works for client bug is fixed (Full release)

Flashlight now works client sided

Rarity Detector turkish characters are missing

Rarity Detector now works client sided

Dropping Objects are now client sided (faster feedback right after pressing G)

Gun hitbacks are now client sided.

Switching Items now works on client side

BUG FIXES:

Main artifact doesnt count at the end bug is fixed

Removed "Change mesh" object from game

Pushing a player without kicking them bug is fixed.

Enemies interact with keys bug is fixed.

Sack can duplicate items bug.

Friends button doesnt work after a friend join bug is fixed.

Spectator ui text fixed.

Weird animation while picking up animation while crouching is fixed.

Picking up animation on client doesnt work

While crouching and sliding, not falling of edges bug is fixed

Fixed seeing head while swimming

Fixed flame traps not working sometimes

Fixed moving logs in DeathRun room (in full release)

Mirrors turning slower on low fps bug is fixed

Internet connection pop up, bux is fixed

Squeezer trap going through the wall bug

Weird gates in lava pit room is fixed

That was a busy ass week, and it will be even busier for the next couple of weeks, but I'm dedicated to bringing your dream Co-op Indy game to reality.

