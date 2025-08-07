New challenges in version 25.32.0!

Hello everyone!

It’s been a while since the last release, but I can finally share with you all the new features I’ve been passionately working on.

The game has now taken its desired shape, so from this point on I will focus primarily on optimization, bug fixes, and adding engaging details.

Main Changes

Over the past months, patch after patch, I’ve completely overhauled the interfaces to make the experience more modern and enjoyable. Here’s what you’ll find in this update:

Main menu redesigned with an optimized layout;

Updated icons for the game modes ;

Options menu with more colorful accents;

Sandbox menu interface refined (visible when at least one Level Set from the Steam Workshop is active);

Improvements to the Sandbox mode UI for smoother navigation;

Player timer moved to the top center for instant glanceability;

New icons in dialogs.

These changes are complemented by minor graphical and functional tweaks designed to significantly enhance usability.

Expanded language support : introduced a dedicated font for Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Korean, and Japanese;

Speedrun Mode : time is now measured only in minutes and seconds (goodbye to unnecessary hours!);

Sandbox : interface revamp to simplify operations, with new keyboard shortcuts—be sure to check out the in-game guide.

Fixed several bugs.

But that’s not all…

It’s time to unveil the new additions that will make your experience even richer!

New Game Additions

Barrier (solid)

Different from the standard barrier, this block remains hidden until the Player approaches, guaranteeing a surprise effect.

A New Story

Level sharing, Speedrun competitions, and player interaction: these are the elements I consider fundamental. That’s why I’m excited to introduce the mode I’m most proud of to date.

Playroom: the Game Room

Up to four players can compete in four different minigames, each more fun than the last:

Bulb Rush : touch the bulbs to color them; whoever lights up the most within the time limit wins;

Vertical Run : a vertical race—whoever reaches the portal first triumphs;

Hide'n'Seek : reduced visibility and a secret seeker; if the seeker finds everyone, they win; otherwise, the hiders win;

Maze Escape: invisible maze with unique paths for each player; the fastest one claims victory.

Available Now!

All these new features are already integrated into the game. Don’t wait: download or update it, and let me know what you think of the evolution of PHOTOBIA: Tales from the Dark!

See you soon!