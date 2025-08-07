Hello survivors,
First off, thank you once again for the amazing support and feedback. Huge thanks to the community — to the kind-hearted members on Steam, Discord, and everyone who's playing. We appreciate your support from the bottom of our hearts.
This is a major technical update that also impacts the core gameplay loop. With the introduction of item durability, you'll now need to manage your tools, weapons, and armor more carefully — make sure to repair your gear or swap them out before they break.
⚙️ Features & Content
Added a full Item Durability System
Weapons, tools, armor, and more now degrade over time with use
Items can be repaired or replaced when worn
Added a buildable Repair Bench under the Utility category
Introduced a new weapon variant: RK-47
Remade and improved the Armor System
Added a Wandering Trader who moves around the zone with rare items to trade
Added buildable Gas Canister (explodes when shot)
Added a large version of the Gas Canister
Added buildable Plastic Barricade
Added buildable Storage Fridge
All new buildables are added to the Blueprints menu
🔄 Changes and Improvements
Armor stats rebalanced and improved to match the new durability system
Patrol Helicopter balancing:
Increased health, armor, and fire rate
Added missile attack ability
Despawn after a certain time
Loot drops rebalanced
Reworked and improved the Building Repair mechanic and UI
Rebalanced building durability
Balancing and tweaks to:
Loot tables
Item prices
Trading economy
Food and drink stats
Tweaks to AI accuracy and behavior
Improved AI navigation
Improved NVG
Added Toggle Run (Hold) option in Gameplay Settings
Nearby Camps and Mission Givers now display map markers when close
Night Time duration increased
Minor tweakes to tutorial missions
Various UI improvements and translation fixes
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug causing animals to walk slowly after exiting water
Fixed an issue with water camper
Fixed minor UI bugs
Fixed certain translation errors
Fixed bugs with Night Vision Goggles (NVG)
Fixed minor animation issues
Fixed minor issues with buildables and repair functionality
Fixed multiple small bugs across systems
🔜 What’s Next
This update marks another big step forward as we prepare for an upcoming major content expansion. Currently in development:
A new large area of the map
New POIs, missions, and items
And a secret surprise we’ll reveal soon...
We’ll be sharing progress and sneak peeks in the coming weeks.
🧷 Important Note for Pre-Update Save Files
Due to the introduction of the Durability System, items from older save files (before this update) may appear broken.
To help with this transition:
For the next 48 hours, all broken items in older saves will auto-convert to fully repaired items.
After 48 hours, any un-loaded save will keep its broken items, which will need to be repaired using a Repair Bench.
If you've already loaded your save after the update, you're good — your items are safe.
If you miss the 48-hour window, you can use our special FixDurability Beta Branch:
Right-click Dreadzone in your Steam Library
Go to Properties > Betas
Select the FixDurability branch
Let the update download, load your save, then quit the game
Return to Properties > Betas and set it back to "None" to return to the latest version
We’ve also added a new Last_Stable Beta Branch — this will revert the game to the last most stable version before this update.
⚠️ Note: You won’t be able to play multiplayer with others using different branches, and the Last_Stable version will not include any of the new features or updates from v1.4.5.
We wish you all a happy, chill, and fun weekend — and as always,
Happy gaming!
— The Dreadzone Team
