First off, thank you once again for the amazing support and feedback. Huge thanks to the community — to the kind-hearted members on Steam, Discord, and everyone who's playing. We appreciate your support from the bottom of our hearts.

This is a major technical update that also impacts the core gameplay loop. With the introduction of item durability, you'll now need to manage your tools, weapons, and armor more carefully — make sure to repair your gear or swap them out before they break.

⚙️ Features & Content

Added a full Item Durability System Weapons, tools, armor, and more now degrade over time with use Items can be repaired or replaced when worn

Added a buildable Repair Bench under the Utility category

Introduced a new weapon variant: RK-47

Remade and improved the Armor System

Added a Wandering Trader who moves around the zone with rare items to trade

Added buildable Gas Canister (explodes when shot)

Added a large version of the Gas Canister

Added buildable Plastic Barricade

Added buildable Storage Fridge

All new buildables are added to the Blueprints menu

🔄 Changes and Improvements

Armor stats rebalanced and improved to match the new durability system

Patrol Helicopter balancing: Increased health, armor, and fire rate Added missile attack ability Despawn after a certain time Loot drops rebalanced

Reworked and improved the Building Repair mechanic and UI

Rebalanced building durability

Balancing and tweaks to: Loot tables Item prices Trading economy Food and drink stats

Tweaks to AI accuracy and behavior

Improved AI navigation

Improved NVG

Added Toggle Run (Hold) option in Gameplay Settings

Nearby Camps and Mission Givers now display map markers when close

Night Time duration increased

Minor tweakes to tutorial missions

Various UI improvements and translation fixes

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug causing animals to walk slowly after exiting water

Fixed an issue with water camper

Fixed minor UI bugs

Fixed certain translation errors

Fixed bugs with Night Vision Goggles (NVG)

Fixed minor animation issues

Fixed minor issues with buildables and repair functionality

Fixed multiple small bugs across systems

🔜 What’s Next

This update marks another big step forward as we prepare for an upcoming major content expansion. Currently in development:

A new large area of the map

New POIs , missions , and items

And a secret surprise we’ll reveal soon...

We’ll be sharing progress and sneak peeks in the coming weeks.

🧷 Important Note for Pre-Update Save Files

Due to the introduction of the Durability System, items from older save files (before this update) may appear broken.

To help with this transition:

For the next 48 hours , all broken items in older saves will auto-convert to fully repaired items.

After 48 hours, any un-loaded save will keep its broken items, which will need to be repaired using a Repair Bench .

If you've already loaded your save after the update, you're good — your items are safe.

If you miss the 48-hour window, you can use our special FixDurability Beta Branch:

Right-click Dreadzone in your Steam Library Go to Properties > Betas Select the FixDurability branch Let the update download, load your save, then quit the game Return to Properties > Betas and set it back to "None" to return to the latest version

We’ve also added a new Last_Stable Beta Branch — this will revert the game to the last most stable version before this update.

⚠️ Note: You won’t be able to play multiplayer with others using different branches, and the Last_Stable version will not include any of the new features or updates from v1.4.5.

We wish you all a happy, chill, and fun weekend — and as always,

Happy gaming!

— The Dreadzone Team