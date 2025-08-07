 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19513026 Edited 7 August 2025 – 16:59:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello survivors,

First off, thank you once again for the amazing support and feedback. Huge thanks to the community — to the kind-hearted members on Steam, Discord, and everyone who's playing. We appreciate your support from the bottom of our hearts.

This is a major technical update that also impacts the core gameplay loop. With the introduction of item durability, you'll now need to manage your tools, weapons, and armor more carefully — make sure to repair your gear or swap them out before they break.

⚙️ Features & Content

  • Added a full Item Durability System

    • Weapons, tools, armor, and more now degrade over time with use

    • Items can be repaired or replaced when worn

  • Added a buildable Repair Bench under the Utility category

  • Introduced a new weapon variant: RK-47

  • Remade and improved the Armor System

  • Added a Wandering Trader who moves around the zone with rare items to trade

  • Added buildable Gas Canister (explodes when shot)

  • Added a large version of the Gas Canister

  • Added buildable Plastic Barricade

  • Added buildable Storage Fridge

  • All new buildables are added to the Blueprints menu

🔄 Changes and Improvements

  • Armor stats rebalanced and improved to match the new durability system

  • Patrol Helicopter balancing:

    • Increased health, armor, and fire rate

    • Added missile attack ability

    • Despawn after a certain time

    • Loot drops rebalanced

  • Reworked and improved the Building Repair mechanic and UI

  • Rebalanced building durability

  • Balancing and tweaks to:

    • Loot tables

    • Item prices

    • Trading economy

    • Food and drink stats

  • Tweaks to AI accuracy and behavior

  • Improved AI navigation

  • Improved NVG

  • Added Toggle Run (Hold) option in Gameplay Settings

  • Nearby Camps and Mission Givers now display map markers when close

  • Night Time duration increased

  • Minor tweakes to tutorial missions

  • Various UI improvements and translation fixes

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug causing animals to walk slowly after exiting water

  • Fixed an issue with water camper

  • Fixed minor UI bugs

  • Fixed certain translation errors

  • Fixed bugs with Night Vision Goggles (NVG)

  • Fixed minor animation issues

  • Fixed minor issues with buildables and repair functionality

  • Fixed multiple small bugs across systems

🔜 What’s Next

This update marks another big step forward as we prepare for an upcoming major content expansion. Currently in development:

  • A new large area of the map

  • New POIs, missions, and items

  • And a secret surprise we’ll reveal soon...

We’ll be sharing progress and sneak peeks in the coming weeks.

🧷 Important Note for Pre-Update Save Files

Due to the introduction of the Durability System, items from older save files (before this update) may appear broken.

To help with this transition:

  • For the next 48 hours, all broken items in older saves will auto-convert to fully repaired items.

  • After 48 hours, any un-loaded save will keep its broken items, which will need to be repaired using a Repair Bench.

  • If you've already loaded your save after the update, you're good — your items are safe.

If you miss the 48-hour window, you can use our special FixDurability Beta Branch:

  1. Right-click Dreadzone in your Steam Library

  2. Go to Properties > Betas

  3. Select the FixDurability branch

  4. Let the update download, load your save, then quit the game

  5. Return to Properties > Betas and set it back to "None" to return to the latest version

We’ve also added a new Last_Stable Beta Branch — this will revert the game to the last most stable version before this update.

⚠️ Note: You won’t be able to play multiplayer with others using different branches, and the Last_Stable version will not include any of the new features or updates from v1.4.5.

We wish you all a happy, chill, and fun weekend — and as always,
Happy gaming!

The Dreadzone Team

