Thank you for participating in the Playtest of Desktop Raid.

This update includes:

1. Reduced memory usage during prolonged gameplay;

2. Fixed the monster spawning bug;

3. Fixed the collision volume bug preventing attacks;

4. Adjusted the number of THROW, ARCANE MISSILE, and TRIPLE ARROW ;

5. Fixed the freezing bug encountered during class changing.

If you encounter any issues or have any suggestions during the game, feel free to provide feedback to us!

Your feedback is crucial for making the game better!