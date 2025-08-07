 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19512891
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for participating in the Playtest of Desktop Raid.
This update includes:
1. Reduced memory usage during prolonged gameplay;
2. Fixed the monster spawning bug;
3. Fixed the collision volume bug preventing attacks;
4. Adjusted the number of THROW, ARCANE MISSILE, and TRIPLE ARROW ;
5. Fixed the freezing bug encountered during class changing.
If you encounter any issues or have any suggestions during the game, feel free to provide feedback to us!
Your feedback is crucial for making the game better!

Changed files in this update

