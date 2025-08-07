Hello cultists! Patch 1.2.0 is now live. It includes not only bug fixes, but also balance changes to some buildings and some new things! You can see the full list of changes below.
Balance:
- further changes to the outpost. This time, we have added the option to return part of the expedition army if the expedition is successful. We have also changed the expedition approach multipliers (2->3 for a very risky expedition, 1.5-> for a risky expedition, the rest remain unchanged). We have also fixed several bugs that appeared. Additionally, the maximum % chance of a successful expedition has been set at 90%.
- increased rewards from board by 0.2
- reduced the maximum number of days for which Alchemist modifiers can be applied to 25
- action points are released from limits, you can have excess action points on a given day, but when you jump to the next day, action points regenerate to the maximum the player has.
Bugs:
- Fixed the ability to save at Roguelike and Nightmare levels.
- Fixed translations in the events “Meeting with a nightmare Parts 1-9.”
- Improved the Alchemist's potion of suspicion.
What's new:
- Starting with this patch, players will be able to continue their save after winning and get other endings.
- We've uncovered a bit of a secret, and now events that had a fixed value of subtracted or added values are actively visible, while those responses that were actually randomly selected from a range are left as before.
Vojak
