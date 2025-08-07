 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19512745
Dear Dungeoncrawlers!

Version 0.1.11-2 brings improvementsand bugfixes.

Improvements:
  • Added particle physics
  • Improved menu navigation
  • Changed explosive barrel interaction. You can now pick it up.

Bugfixes:
  • HP is now updated correctly when you equip gear.
  • Fixed issue with health bar rounding
  • Fixed an issue where the sound volume was displayed incorrectly in the menu.

Would you like to join our Discord, share your thoughts, give feedback and help improve the game?

Then join here: https://discord.gg/MVYvMAbTkY Play the Demo and share your thoughts, Your feedback shall help make the game even better!

