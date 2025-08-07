Version 0.1.11-2 brings improvementsand bugfixes.
Improvements:
- Added particle physics
- Improved menu navigation
- Changed explosive barrel interaction. You can now pick it up.
Bugfixes:
- HP is now updated correctly when you equip gear.
- Fixed issue with health bar rounding
- Fixed an issue where the sound volume was displayed incorrectly in the menu.
Changed files in this update