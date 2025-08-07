Roaring Blessing

Log in for free Subscription

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 \[Wretched Brats].

\[Event Time]:

After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

Log in during the event to claim \[Roaring Blessing]. Log in daily to claim Clear Drop x90 and Picrasma Candy (time-limited) x1 for a total of 30 days. That is, you can get Clear Drop x2,700 and Picrasma Candy (time-limited) x30 in total!

Collaboration Summon Extra Prizes

\[Event Time]:

\[A Prophet Guided by Time] After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Wine-Dark Reflections of the Eagle] 2025-08-28 05:00 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

When the collaboration banners \[A Prophet Guided by Time] and \[Wine-Dark Reflections of the Eagle] are available:

●For each banner, the first 100 summons:

Get an extra 6-star collaboration character.

●Every 60 summons after:

Get an extra 6-star collaboration character.

Looking Above the Dome

Log in for Summon x10

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 \[Wretched Brats].

\[Event Time]:

After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

Log in during the event to get a Decatone - \[A Prophet Guided by Time]. The Decatone can be used to summon 10 times in the banner \[A Prophet Guided by Time].

Beginning the Epic

Log in for Summon x10

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 \[Wretched Brats].

\[Event Time]:

2025-08-28 05:00 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

Log in during the event to get a Decatone - \[Wine-Dark Reflections of the Eagle]. The Decatone can be used to summon 10 times in the banner \[Wine-Dark Reflections of the Eagle].

\[Dusk in Florence]

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 \[Wretched Brats].

\[Event Time]:

After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-08-28 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

During the event, sign in for 10 days in total to get Unilog x10.

\[When Dionysus Chants]

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 \[Wretched Brats].

\[Event Time]:

2025-08-28 05:00 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

During the event, sign in for 10 days in total to get Unilog x10.

Log in to Claim 5-Star Collaboration Character

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 \[Heaven Apostles].

\[Event Time]:

2025-08-28 05:00 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

Log in to claim 5-star collaboration character \[Alexios] and his Artifices during the event.

Stage Beyond Sunlight

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 \[Heaven Apostles].

\[Event Time]:

After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

This feature includes multiple activities and various contents.

Activity 1: \[Data Collection]

\[Duration]: After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Details]: During the event, help X collect data to complete collection points. Receive rewards based on the amount collected.

Activity 2: \[Firenze Contracts]

\[Duration]: After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-08-28 04:59

\[Details]: Rise as shadows with blades thirsting for the freedom of all. Assign assassins and their weapons strategically to complete tasks efficiently.

Activity 3: \[Collaboration Rewards]

\[Duration]: 2025-08-09 05:00 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Details]: On Day 3 of the collaboration version, claim Unilog x3 via the \[Stage Beyond Sunlight] page.

Activity 4: \[Messengers, No Messing with Me!]

\[Duration]: 2025-08-21 05:00 - 2025-09-04 04:59

\[Details]: Tracking, chasing, and catching—not one coin—I mean, not one target will escape me. Choose a way to hunt the messenger down and claim surprise rewards.

\[Main Rewards]:

Unilog x3, Collaboration Collectible - \[Assassin Observation Result], Alexios's Artifices, Collaboration Portrait - \[Firenze in Retrospect], and Growth Materials.

※ \[Assassin Observation Result] is a collaboration-exclusive collectible, and \[Firenze in Retrospect] is a collaboration-exclusive portrait. They will be permanently removed after the event ends, with no other way to obtain them again.

Collaboration Story

La Primavera di Firenze

The contradiction between freedom and order weaves the stitches of history, and Florence has never lacked for mysteries. There are always those who walk in the shadows, hidden blades glistening in their sleeves, fighting for free will.

Here, travelers from afar walk with assassins, the golden apple gleams, and the persons unknown in frescoes smile. The answer lies beneath the dome.

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 \[Heaven Apostles].

\[Event Time]:

After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-09-15 04:59 (UTC-5)

Event Shop:

After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

Stories and challenges of \[La Primavera di Firenze] will be available during the event. Complete challenges and event tasks to obtain \[Florins], and exchange them for rewards in the event shop.

\[Main Rewards]:

Clear Drops, \[Florins]

Into the Shadows

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the collaboration story LPdF-12 \[A Moment of Peace].

\[Event Time]:

After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-09-15 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

※ Once the mode is open, you can explore Florence, Venice, and Monteriggioni to gather stories.

※ Resolve conflicts and complete assassination tasks in Florence and Venice to earn currency.

※ Each task allows you to select suitable characters with unique ability traits and special skills. By switching \[Guild Tokens], they can change their occupations and acquire new abilities.

※ The currency can be used to renovate the villa in Monteriggioni. Complete the renovation to unlock items and enhance their effects.

\[Main Rewards]:

Growth Materials, Psychube Materials, Resonance Materials

Database

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 \[Heaven Apostles].

\[Event Time]:

After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

Once the feature is available, you can view collected character info, geographical info, and cultural info here.

Collaboration Story

Drama in Athens

Welcome to the Dionysia! It's a time when the flower of democracy blooms in full glory across the polis. To lose yourself in song and wine? That is only human nature.​

As Ikaros soars past the Akropolis, an Eagle Bearer accepts an unusual commission. Bloodlines and schemes intertwine here—where the Spear of Leonidas shall once again clash with the Sword of Damokles.

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 \[Heaven Apostles].

\[Event Time]:

Areas: Akropolis of Athens, Kephallonia, Temple of Apollo

2025-08-28 05:00 - 2025-09-19 04:59

Areas: Akropolis of Sparta, Olympia

2025-09-04 05:00 - 2025-09-19 04:59

Exchange for Reward:

2025-08-28 05:00 - 2025-09-19 04:59

\[Event Intro]:

※ During the event, you will investigate the Akropolis of Athens with Kassandra. Along the way, you must defeat enemies and gather information through a series of tasks to foil the Cult of Kosmos's plot.

※ Explore the map and defeat enemies to obtain gear. Equip the gear for your team members. When enough pieces of the same set are equipped, you'll activate a set-bonus effect.

※ You will also encounter \[Conquest Battle], where you must defeat multiple waves of enemies to decrease their morale. The battle ends when either side's morale drops to 0.

※ In the mythical world of Ancient Greece, you'll also encounter \[Mythical Creatures]. Defeat them to win recognition of Artemis.

※ After the Dionysia, Kassandra will continue tracking Cultists' activities across new regions. Help her uncover these hidden members and eliminate the threat for good.

\[Main Rewards]:

Clear Drops, APPLe's Collaboration Garment - \[The Fruit of Wisdom], New 6-Star Psychube \[An Epic's End], Limited Portrait - \[Adventure with Ikaros], Crystal Casket, and Growth Materials.

※ \[The Fruit of Wisdom] is a collaboration-exclusive garment, \[An Epic's End] is a collaboration-exclusive Psychube, and \[Adventure with Ikaros] is a collaboration-exclusive portrait. They will be permanently removed after the event ends, with no other way to obtain them again.

Time-Limited Challenge

Mane's Bulletin

Eagle Vision Edition

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 \[Heaven Apostles].

\[Event Time]:

2025-08-09 05:00 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

Fortune favors the bold.

Fight the arcane creatures posted on the bulletin board to win honor and wealth.

For those with courage and insight, Mane's Bulletin is for you.

Investigation Targets: \[A Miracle Revealed in Lore], \[The Terror's Name].

\[Main Rewards]:

Gluttony, Crystal Casket, Greed, Polarization, Resonance Materials, and Insight Materials

Euphoria Character Enhancement System

\[Eligibility]:

6-star characters must reach Insight III Lv. 30, 5-star characters must reach Insight III Lv. 1,

and complete the main story 1ST-16 \[Heaven Apostles].

\[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-08-07 (UTC-5)

Characters Available:

Marcus, Eternity, Vila

Reveries in the Rain

Further Exploration

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 5TH-20 \[The Truth Seeker].

\[Isle of Echoes] Challenge Update

\[Operatic Reflection] Update Time: After 2025-08-11 05:00 (UTC-5)

New Challenge: \[Operatic Reflection - Manifest Analysis 2]

\[Ashen Beast] Update Time: After 2025-08-25 05:00 (UTC-5)

New Challenge: \[Ashen Beast - Manifest Analysis 2]

\[Mountain Ghost] Update Time: After 2025-09-08 05:00 (UTC-5)

New Challenge: \[Mountain Ghost - Manifest Analysis 3]

\[Voyages of Volatility] Challenge Update

Voyages of Volatility #21: 2025-08-11 05:00 - 2025-08-25 04:59 (UTC-5)

Voyages of Volatility #22: 2025-08-25 05:00 - 2025-09-08 04:59 (UTC-5)

Voyages of Volatility #23: 2025-09-08 05:00 - 2025-09-22 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Main Rewards]:

\[Euphoria] Materials

Euphoria and Lucidity

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 \[Heaven Apostles].

\[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

A flash of inspiration in familiar eyes,

A moment of epiphany when euphoria flies.

\[Main Rewards]:

Jar of Picrasma Candy, Growth Materials

Double Analysis

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 2ND-10 \[The Chew-Chew Potion].

\[Event Time]:

2025-09-01 05:00 - 2025-09-11 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

During the event, get double rewards from \[Pneuma Analysis] stages (up to 4 times per day; 20 times in total). Your two daily \[In-depth Analysis] wins are not included.

Route 77: The Haunted Highway

Time-Limited Re-Release

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 \[Heaven Apostles].

\[Event Time]:

\[Event Stages]:

2025-09-06 05:00 - 2025-09-16 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Shop]:

2025-09-06 05:00 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

Stories and challenges of \[Route 77: The Haunted Highway] will be available during the event. Complete challenges to obtain \["Old Keys"], and exchange them for rewards in the event shop.

\[Main Rewards]:

\["Old Keys"], Unilogs, Growth Materials

Greetings from the suitcase

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 \[Heaven Apostles].

\[Event Time]:

After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

During the event, you can invite players who meet the return conditions to come back and complete corresponding tasks to earn Clear Drops.

\[Main Rewards]:

Clear Drops

A Message on the Roaring Wind

\[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 \[Heaven Apostles].

\[Event Time]:

2025-09-12 05:00 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

White and Black clash upon the pale wasteland—reaching either an end, or another beginning.

Receive faxes from afar to uncover hidden truths.

\[Main Rewards]:

Clear Drop x400, Picrasma Candies, Growth Materials

A Prophet Guided by Time

Collaboration Banner

Duration:

After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

Summon Intro:

During the collaboration banner, \[A Prophet Guided by Time], the following characters enjoy RATE UP:

6☆: Ezio (Star)

5☆: Tennant (Beast), Avgust (Plant)

※ \[A Prophet Guided by Time] is a \[Collaboration Banner] and does NOT share guarantee with any other summoning events.

※ \[Ezio] is a collaboration character and will be exclusive to the Assassin's Creed \[Collaboration Banner: Assassin's Creed]. After the event ends, there will be no other way to obtain \[Ezio] for the time being.

※ The first 10 summons guarantee at least one 5-star or higher character.

※ After the event, the \[A Prophet Guided by Time] guaranteed count will be cleared and will not carry over to other events.

※ Please tap the \[Details] button in the bottom left corner of the summon page for more information.

Collaboration Summon Extra Prizes

※ In the \[A Prophet Guided by Time] banner, when you summon 100, 160, 220, or 280 times, you can claim \[Ezio] x1 respectively, up to 4 in total.

Wine-Dark Reflections of the Eagle

Collaboration Banner

Duration:

2025-08-28 05:00 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

Summon Intro:

During the collaboration banner, \[Wine-Dark Reflections of the Eagle], the following characters enjoy RATE UP:

6☆: Kassandra (Mineral)

5☆: Balloon Party (Mineral), Blonney (Star)

※ \[Wine-Dark Reflections of the Eagle] is a \[Collaboration Banner] and does NOT share guarantee with any other summoning events.

※ \[Kassandra] is a collaboration character and will be exclusive to the Assassin's Creed \[Collaboration Banner: Assassin's Creed]. After the event ends, there will be no other way to obtain \[Kassandra] for the time being.

※ The first 10 summons guarantee at least one 5-star or higher character.

※ After the event, the \[Wine-Dark Reflections of the Eagle] guaranteed count will be cleared and will not carry over to other events.

※ Please tap the \[Details] button in the bottom left corner of the summon page for more information.

Collaboration Summon Extra Prizes

※ In the \[Wine-Dark Reflections of the Eagle] banner, when you summon 100, 160, 220, or 280 times, you can claim \[Kassandra] x1 respectively, up to 4 in total.

Ripples on the Water

Time-Limited Event Banner

Duration:

After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

Summon Intro:

※ Players can freely select one 6-star character from the designated range for RATE UP. The chosen character can be changed at any time.

※ The first 6-star character obtained during this summon event is guaranteed to be the selected 6-star character (one-time only). Subsequent 6-star character summons have a 50% probability of being the selected character. If a non-selected 6-star character is summoned, the next 6-star summon is guaranteed to be the selected character.

※ In this event, the first Summon x10 attempt consumes only Unilog x7.

※ \[Ripples on the Water] is a \[Time-Limited Event Banner] and does not share guarantee with other types of banners.

※ This is a \[Ripples on the Water] banner and shares the same guarantee with summoning events of the same type. After the event, the guaranteed count will not be cleared and will carry over to the next \[Ripples on the Water] banner.

※ Please tap the \[Details] button in the bottom left corner of the summon page for more information.

Designated Group:

Marcus, Eternity, Vila, Pickles, Pickles, Jessica, Melania

Formless Shadow

Roar Jukebox

\[Event Time]:

After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-09-15 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

During this event, you can increase Decibel Lv. by completing tasks in Roar Jukebox and gain abundant rewards.

Unlock \[Collector's Edition] to get Eternity's limited garment \[The Golden Nurturer], Crystal Casket, and Unilogs!

Unlock \[Deluxe Edition] to increase your Decibel Lv. by 10, get Exclusive Dynamic Portrait, Sonorous Knell x5, Clear Drops, and Jar of Picrasma Candy x3!

Garment Intro:

Increase your Decibel Lv. to 10 and unlock \[Collector's Edition] to get Eternity's limited garment \[The Golden Nurturer].

Check out and wear your new garment on the character's garment interface.

Soaring Over Mount Olympus

New Garments

\[Event Time]:

After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

\[Event Intro]:

During the event, the following new garments will be for sale in \[Garment Shop] for a limited time.

\[Soaring Over Mount Olympus]: \[Daughter of the Wine-Dark Sea] - Vila

\[Soaring Over Mount Olympus]: \[Serpentine Primavera] - Hissabeth

\[Soaring Over Mount Olympus]: \[To the Gates of the Underworld] - Marcus

\[Daughter of the Wine-Dark Sea] Price: $9.99 / Crystal Drop x1,080

\[Serpentine Primavera] Price: $9.99 / Crystal Drop x1,080

\[To the Gates of the Underworld] Price: $9.99 / Crystal Drop x1,080

During the event, the new collaboration garment for APPLe \[The Fruit of Wisdom] can be obtained through \[Drama in Athens] for a limited time for FREE!

※ \[Soaring Over Mount Olympus] is a collaboration-exclusive series. It will be permanently removed after the event ends, with no other way to obtain it again.

Memories of Florence

Wilderness Theme Pack

\[Event Time]:

After the version update on 2025-08-07 - 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

Item Intro:

You're inside the Wilderness, a place where you can relive a person's memories of Florence.

\[Event Intro]:

During the event, the \[Memories of Florence] theme pack (partial) will be available in \[Wilderness Shop] for a limited time!

※ \[Memories of Florence] is a collaboration-exclusive Wilderness theme pack. It will be permanently removed after the event ends, with no other way to obtain it again.

Also, the \[West by Southwest] theme pack (partial) will be for sale again in \[Wilderness Shop] from 2025-09-06 05:00 to 2025-09-19 04:59 (UTC-5).