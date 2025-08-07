Patch Notes:
Added a simple merch filter: Allows easier selection of desired merch in the Ita-Roominterface and crystal dismantling screen.
Added direct open/use functionality for gift boxes: Gift boxes can now be opened and used immediately upon acquisition.
Fixed an issue preventing racing-themed achievements from being unlocked.
Added gameplay tips to loading screens.
Optimized the Goddess Shopuser interface
Fixed an issue where products wouldn't display upon first entering the Goddess Shopuntil the refresh button was clicked.
Fixed several localization issues.
