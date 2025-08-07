 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19512510 Edited 7 August 2025 – 11:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:​

  1. ​Added a simple merch filter:​​ Allows easier selection of desired merch in the Ita-Roominterface ​​and​​ crystal dismantling screen.

  2. ​​Added direct open/use functionality for gift boxes:​​ Gift boxes can now be opened and used immediately upon acquisition.

  3. ​​Fixed an issue preventing racing-themed achievements from being unlocked.​​

  4. ​​Added gameplay tips to loading screens.​​

  5. ​​Optimized the Goddess Shopuser interface

  6. ​​Fixed an issue where products wouldn't display upon first entering the Goddess Shopuntil the refresh button was clicked.​​

  7. ​​Fixed several localization issues.​


