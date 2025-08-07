 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19512499 Edited 7 August 2025 – 11:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear County Magistrates, here are the details of what’s been fixed or adjusted in version 1.4.0:

1. Tuned tourist spending behavior logic

2. Revamped UI for Incense Shops / Jewelers / Textile Mills

3. 【Aroma Arena】now consumes spices to host tourists (generates income)

4. Optimized behavior patterns for Elite & Common Nobles

5. Added 【Buff Panel】with detailed gameplay guides

6. Wonders require maintained Prestige to activate

7. Fixed resource deduction bug when mansion activation fails

8. Clarified Health stat explanations

9. Fixed malfunctioning personal loans and state-backed loans

10. Corrected faulty patient spawning data

11. Fixed display errors in existing English localization

We appreciate your continued support and patience — may your county thrive ever more smoothly!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1956801
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1956802
  • Loading history…
