Dear County Magistrates, here are the details of what’s been fixed or adjusted in version 1.4.0:

1. Tuned tourist spending behavior logic

2. Revamped UI for Incense Shops / Jewelers / Textile Mills

3. 【Aroma Arena】now consumes spices to host tourists (generates income)

4. Optimized behavior patterns for Elite & Common Nobles

5. Added 【Buff Panel】with detailed gameplay guides

6. Wonders require maintained Prestige to activate

7. Fixed resource deduction bug when mansion activation fails

8. Clarified Health stat explanations

9. Fixed malfunctioning personal loans and state-backed loans

10. Corrected faulty patient spawning data

11. Fixed display errors in existing English localization

We appreciate your continued support and patience — may your county thrive ever more smoothly!