We just released a small batch of fixes and improvements. Thank you for all your reports and feedback!

Prevented the Riverlands modifier from spawning next to Forbidden Lands, Dangerous Lands, Untamed Lands, and Ruins modifiers.

Fixed a rare issue where villager slots in houses could lock up after villagers were killed and incorrectly removed from a house.

Fixed a bug that caused the worker selection radial menu to remain on screen after a ruin was rebuilt.

Fixed a bug where some Smoldering City upgrades had incorrect costs.

Fixed an issue where the Rainpunk Drill event was listed three times in the in-game encyclopedia.

Resolved inconsistencies in the Ukrainian localization (e.g., Royal Resupply, population order objectives).

Fixed a bug that prevented trade route tooltips from appearing in the Training Expedition UI when accessed from the Smoldering City view.

Fixed an issue where the "Beginner Engineer" order could roll the easy version even when it should have rolled the medium difficulty one.

Fixed a bug that caused "The Source" order to never roll its easy objective version.

Fixed an issue where the Bat House could appear as a wildcard blueprint even if the DLC was not owned.