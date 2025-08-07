Update 1.0.3 – Release Version!

This update introduces the new fire and sprinkler systems, expands Freeplay and scenario gameplay, and brings various quality-of-life fixes and balance improvements. We also fixed some community reported bugs. Some older saves might experience some issues in handling new content but you can delete them and continue. Here are the details for this patch:

🆕 New Features & Improvements

Added Fire and Sprinkler Systems Activated fire for Scenario 5-7, Freeplay Vehicles take damage when they stay on a burning placeable, after a certain amount of time they get destroyed and 5000 money is added to the debt Once Fire is removed, a Fire Damage Maintenance is spawned Pedestrians avoid Fire

Added option to disable fire outbreaks in free play mode

Added scenario 7

🛠️ Fixes

Fixed Wall Damage spawning on inside of Ramps

Fixed Gates opening when Sprinkler placed in front of them

Fixed picking up trash not properly counting towards trash-related achievements

Fixed an issue where the city water source might be non-functional after a save game load

Fixed potential NRE during destroy of Place Component

Fixed NRE on agent/triggerBox destroy

Fixed issue where a city water source may not initialize correctly after save game load

Fixed Oil Spill spawn timings

Fixed Wall Maintenance Stacking issue

Fixed Pipe snapping to Sprinkler 12-1-36 weirdly

Fixed Balancing for Eco Technology and EV Station energy production/consumption

✨ Gameplay Changes

Added fire game play to scenario 5 and 6,

Thanks for the Feedback on our discord and in the Steam boards!

Looking back at the Early Access phase

Over the course of the Early Access phase, Parking World has seen many improvements and new features.

The Management Update in particular brought a major overhaul to the management aspect of the game including the addition of advertisement signs and more opportunities to participate in adjusting prices for vending machines for example.

The building aspect has also been significantly improved. Revised snapping rules allow for a much smoother building experience, and the addition of new wall types brings greater flexibility to your construction options.

Beyond these key updates, a lot of effort has gone into enhancing the various scenarios available in the game. Each one is now more refined and all offer an enjoyable gameplay experience. Additionally, the free play configurations were added to give more options to customise the free play experience.

We’re truly grateful that you’ve followed along throughout the Early Access journey and are excited to hear your thoughts on the latest update launching alongside the full release!