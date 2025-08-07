Age of Reforging v 1.06a Hotfixes

Fixed an issue where Spanish skill text and character name text could not display correctly.

Shadow of Wuxia:

Fixed an issue where players did not receive the Yanguan Sword technique after completing the quest.

Fixed an issue where the obtained Yinjia Spear technique book could not be read after completing the quest.

Ancient Treasury:

Fixed an issue where, after entering the treasury via the cave and completing the quest, returning to Chalat and selecting the option stating they had not met Queen Hesperia would incorrectly restart Phase 1 of the Ancient Treasury quest.

Fixed an issue where, after entering the treasury via the cave and completing the quest, returning to Chalat and selecting the option stating they had killed Queen Hesperia did not complete the quest.