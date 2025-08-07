Age of Reforging v 1.06a Hotfixes
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where Spanish skill text and character name text could not display correctly.
Task Fixes:
Shadow of Wuxia:
Fixed an issue where the obtained Yinjia Spear technique book could not be read after completing the quest.
Fixed an issue where players did not receive the Yanguan Sword technique after completing the quest.
Ancient Treasury:
Fixed an issue where, after entering the treasury via the cave and completing the quest, returning to Chalat and selecting the option stating they had not met Queen Hesperia would incorrectly restart Phase 1 of the Ancient Treasury quest.
Fixed an issue where, after entering the treasury via the cave and completing the quest, returning to Chalat and selecting the option stating they had killed Queen Hesperia did not complete the quest.
Fixed an issue where the quest marker was not removed after reporting back to Chalat upon completing the quest via the cave entrance.
Emergency Rescue:
Fixed an issue where selecting Persuasion options during dialogue with the White Steed Knight Francis would cause the dialogue to exit immediately.
Seeking Roots:
Fixed an issue where rapidly clicking through dialogue options during the scene where Rona talks with Avery could cause the screen to lock up.
Blood Irrigation:
Fixed an issue where killing the drug dealer Tandy before accepting the quest, and then rescuing the apothecary Larry via stealth in the Orc camp, would cause the Blood Irrigation quest to become incompletable.
Tribal Visitor:
Fixed an issue where players could repeatedly select the option to rescue the apothecary Larry from Chief Havdan after already freeing the Gray Orc captive.
Changed files in this update