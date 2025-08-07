Fixed an issue where some elements in the Story Progress menu couldn’t be unlocked.



Minor rebalance of paranormal events.



Added Y-axis inversion option.



New HDR Support toggle in the settings menu.



Fixed several typos.



Thank you all for the amazing feedback!Yesterday, we had a blast watching thousands of you stream and play the game. Today, we're rolling out a small update to address some critical issues and add a few quality-of-life improvements.This update includes:Thanks again for your continued support!