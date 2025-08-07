Yesterday, we had a blast watching thousands of you stream and play the game. Today, we're rolling out a small update to address some critical issues and add a few quality-of-life improvements.
This update includes:
- Fixed an issue where some elements in the Story Progress menu couldn’t be unlocked.
- Minor rebalance of paranormal events.
- Added Y-axis inversion option.
- New HDR Support toggle in the settings menu.
- Fixed several typos.
Thanks again for your continued support!
Changed files in this update