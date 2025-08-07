 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19512264 Edited 7 August 2025 – 11:13:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you all for the amazing feedback!

Yesterday, we had a blast watching thousands of you stream and play the game. Today, we're rolling out a small update to address some critical issues and add a few quality-of-life improvements.

This update includes:

  • Fixed an issue where some elements in the Story Progress menu couldn’t be unlocked.
  • Minor rebalance of paranormal events.
  • Added Y-axis inversion option.
  • New HDR Support toggle in the settings menu.
  • Fixed several typos.


Thanks again for your continued support!

