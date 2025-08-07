This build has not been seen in a public branch.

More Ai Factions Genration

Eurasia will initially generate 20 random factions.

These factions wage war and annex each other.

Adds more randomness and unpredictability to the gameplay.

Bugs

After loading/saving or starting a new game, make characters stand and face random directions

Attack another tribe - when failed, clicking the button "Our warriors have fallen" triggers two errors

After two people finish having sex in the single room, they lie down on left and right sides respectively

Clicking the demolish button on an idle tech creation point causes an error

Differentiate the icons for flax and wild flax