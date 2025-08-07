More Ai Factions Genration
Eurasia will initially generate 20 random factions.
These factions wage war and annex each other.
Adds more randomness and unpredictability to the gameplay.
Bugs
After loading/saving or starting a new game, make characters stand and face random directions
Attack another tribe - when failed, clicking the button "Our warriors have fallen" triggers two errors
After two people finish having sex in the single room, they lie down on left and right sides respectively
Clicking the demolish button on an idle tech creation point causes an error
Differentiate the icons for flax and wild flax
Changed depots in beta branch