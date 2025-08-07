 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19512141 Edited 7 August 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotifx (ID 16565) is now live!

Patch notes:

  • Tech Sceptic achievement is no longer granted after completing the tutorial :F

  • Optimisations and improvements in tunnels and ice altars recalculation logic - that's the fix we've put in the experimental branch last time, with some improvements. We disabled the experimental branch, and the fix is now available to everyone. It should prevent any freezes and errors in resource flows.

  • Fixed crash when connection to the Steam fails during awarding an achievement - showing error message in such case (we did it in the last hotfix, but it was still occurring in some other circumstances)

  • Added some more info to crash reports to help investigate a rare crash in sandbox

To see if you have the latest patch, check the ID of your current game version by holding Left Alt in the Main Menu. If it's not the latest ID, restart Steam - this will force it to detect the update.

