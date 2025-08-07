Hotifx (ID 16565) is now live!

Patch notes:

Tech Sceptic achievement is no longer granted after completing the tutorial :F

Optimisations and improvements in tunnels and ice altars recalculation logic - that's the fix we've put in the experimental branch last time, with some improvements. We disabled the experimental branch, and the fix is now available to everyone. It should prevent any freezes and errors in resource flows.

Fixed crash when connection to the Steam fails during awarding an achievement - showing error message in such case (we did it in the last hotfix, but it was still occurring in some other circumstances)