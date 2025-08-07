Reworked Foundry room.



Added a post-game scoreboard.



You can now drop ammo that has been added to the ammo pouch.



You can now set a tag for the language of your lobby that is visible to others in the server browser. Added a few language options.



If you have an empty slot of the correct type in your Hotbar, hold the interaction key to immediately equip a dropped item instead of placing it in your inventory.



You can now adjust volumes for individual players in the lobby.



Added a key bind for quickly toggling the Disguiser item on and off.



Added a confirmation dialog for leaving and quitting the game.



Improved the logic of displaying the ghost model when trying to plant mines, bombs and jammers. Now you don’t need to press the set position button again if the ghost indicator disappears because the surface you were looking at was not a valid surface for planting objects.



Added tips and hints to the transition screen.



the UI now supports 4:3 resolutions.



Added music to the main menu.



Added more missing sound effects.



The player’s team is now shown at the center of the screen at start of a round.



The objectives list, hints and team indicator are now shown one at a time at start of the round, instead of everything at once.



Changes and additions to room decorations.



Reload animations are no longer interrupted with objects blocking the barrel. (Visual bug)



Travelling through wormholes is now client authorative, so there’s no small delay before teleporting.



Fixed Auto Turrets not engaging the Snatcher enemies



Fixed items dropped on the conveyor belt not moving.



Fixed some visual settings sliders in main menu not loading correct values.



Fixed players being able to plant bombs and jammers inside that one type of desk.



Fixed some bugs with item specific movement speed modifiers.



Fixed some camera jitters in certain situations.



Fixed positioning of status effects icons such as Psycho Killer damage resistance, handcuffs and the disguiser in player inventory.



Fixed the EVAC ship not crushing enemies when landing.



Optimized alarm lights.



Reduced the chance of Auto Turret to drop its weapon when knocked over from 30% to 15%



Slightly reduced the movement speed penalties of some firearms.



Wormholes now have an initial 30% chance to spawn that is increased by 5% for each player participating in the round.



Hi!While we are still gathering more feedback and data, here's a nice little patch to improve your experience with the playtest. Next on the roadmap is a demo release, that will bring more content to the game.