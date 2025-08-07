The “Explosive Watermelon” can be purchased from the in-game Item Shop for Silver Lions from August 7th (11:00 GMT) until September 3rd (11:00 GMT).



It doesn’t require a key and can only be purchased by players who have bought at least one researchable vehicle at Rank II or higher on their account.

What’s in the Explosive Watermelon?

The Explosive Watermelon costs 60,000 Silver Lions.

“Colored flame” decal "Waffenhalter" decoration “Wyvern” decal

"MotoLady" profile icon "Flying Dustbin" decoration "Jalil Zandi" profile icon

Details Vehicles (will be immediately activated on the account or in the form of coupons): F-14A IRIAF



Alcione



Churchill AVRE Petard



Pz.Sp.Wg.P204(f) KwK (immediately activated on the account only)



CT-CV 105HP



Su-25BM



HMS Renown



Zrinyi I (immediately activated on the account only)



F4D-1



Leopard 2AV



IJN Haruna



Buccaneer S.1



VL Myrsky II (immediately activated on the account only)



BMD-4



Ka-Chi (immediately activated on the account only)



RN Aviere (immediately activated on the account only)



Bussard



F11F-1



Ar 196 A-3 (immediately activated on the account only)



C2A1



Ikv 73 (immediately activated on the account only)



Maxim Gorky



Freccia P-493 (immediately activated on the account only)



BT-7A (F-32)



HMS Spey



Bf 110 C-6



AUBL/74 HVG



IJN Yuudachi



P-59A



FJ-4B VMF-232



Martlet Mk IV (Britain)



Sd.Kfz.234/3



IS-7 *



Т-34E



P-43A-1



Ki-94-II



Sd.Kfz.234/4



Phòng không T-34 (USSR) (immediately activated on the account only)



F7F-3



Fw 189 A-1



KV-220



Grant I



P-63A-10 (USSR) (immediately activated on the account only)



KV-IB (Germany)



* — the chances of receiving IS-7 are far lower than the other vehicles and are around 0,001%



All vehicles will be immediately credited to the account but there is a chance to get it in form of a coupon unless otherwise specified.

Camouflages (coupons only): F-14A IRIAF: Experimental camouflage (first time as a coupon)



CT-CV 105HP: Demonstration camouflage



Su-25BM: Digital camouflage



HMS Renown: Tricolor geometric camouflage



F4D-1: "Blue Nemesis" camouflage



Leopard 2AV: Bundeswehr сamouflage



IJN Haruna: Deforming camouflage



Buccaneer S.1: "736 NAS" camouflage



BMD-4: Deforming tricolor desert camouflage



Bussard: Deforming camouflage



F11F-1: "Blue Angels" camouflage



C2A1: Royal Canadian Regiment camouflage



Maxim Gorky: Deforming camouflage



BT-7A (F-32): Bicolor summer camouflage



HMS Spey: Deforming camouflage



Bf 110 C-6: Bicolor camouflage



AUBL/74 HVG: Tricolor summer camouflage



IJN Yuudachi: Deforming bicolor camouflage



P-59A: Standard olive-green camouflage



FJ-4B VMF-232: VU-7 camouflage



Martlet Mk IV (Britain): Nonstandard bicolor camouflage



Sd.Kfz.234/3: Tricolor summer camouflage (spots)



IS-7: Tricolor summer camouflage



T-34E: Bicolor summer camouflage



P-43A-1: Unpainted camouflage



Ki-94-II: Spotted camouflage



Sd.Kfz.234/4: Tricolor camouflage



F7F-3: Testing Ground 113



Fw 189 A-1: Testing Ground 113



KV-220: Testing Ground 113



Grant I: Testing Ground 113



Decorations (both immediately activated on the account and available as coupons): "Flying Dustbin" (first time as a coupon)



BMX



Jet ski



Sailing catamaran



Hornet’s nest



BSA Bicycle



Container "Waffenhalter"



M4 Sherman



Willys MB



Assault rifle shortened (USSR)



M1A1 Carbine



Light machine gun (USA)



Light machine gun (USSR)



Light machine gun (Germany)



Light machine gun (China)



Assault body armor (Russia)



Force recon vest (USA)



Ammunition of the Soviet Army, 1941



Wehrmacht ammunition (Germany)



SVT-40



M1 Carbine



Lee-Enfield No.4 Mk1



Gewehr 41 (Walther)



Arisaka Type 44



PPS



MP-40



STEN



M1928A1 "Thompson"



Decals (both immediately activated on the account and available as coupons): Emblem of the V Corps (immediately activated on the account only)



Emblem of the 1st Special Service Brigade (immediately activated on the account only)



"Alcione" decal (immediately activated on the account only)



"F 544" decal (immediately activated on the account only)



Emblem of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (immediately activated on the account only)



Emblem of the Imperial Iranian Air Force (immediately activated on the account only)



"BMX Racing" decal



"Paragliding" decal



"Surfing" decal



"Windsurfing" decal



"Wingsuiting" decal



Diving Mode On decal



Explore More decal



Falling Coconuts decal



Good Catch decal



Trees Don't Move decal



Emblem of the Air Force Airborne Corps, PLA



Emblem of the 11th Parachute Brigade, France



Emblem of the Rapid Forces Division, Germany



Emblem of the "Folgore" Parachute Brigade, Italy



Emblem of the 1st Airborne Brigade, Japan



Emblem of the 323rd Parachute Ranger Squadron, Sweden



Emblem of the Royal Marines



Emblem of the Russian Marine Corps



Basilisk



Cerberus



Chimera



Echidna



Harpy



Hippocampus



Lernaean Hydra



Minotaur



Sphinx



Wyvern



Flames



Fiery explosion



Frosty flames



Fiery ball



Flaming exhaust



Fiery pattern



Flaming sparks



Colored flame



Emblem of the air forces, Germany



Emblem of the air forces, Japan



Emblem of the air forces, Britain



Emblem of the air forces, USA



Emblem of the air forces, USSR



Emblem of the armored forces, France



Emblem of the armored forces, Germany



Emblem of the armored forces, Italy



Emblem of the armored forces, Japan



Emblem of the Royal tank regiments



The emblem of the armored forces, U.S.



Emblem of the armored forces, Russia



The Symbol of Japan



The Symbol of USA



The Symbol of USSR



The Symbol of Britain



The Symbol of Germany



The Symbol of Italy



Pin-up Japan



Pin-up Britain



Pin-up USA



Pin-up USSR



Pin-up Germany



Profile icons (will be immediately activated on an account): Jalil Zandi (first time as a coupon)



MotoLady



Girl scout



Maritime flags (immediately activated on the account only): Italian Naval Jack



Silver Lions 10,000 - 1,000,000



Expendable item Battle trophy (Research points booster)



Battle trophy (Silver lions booster)



Universal backup



Universal backup x2



Universal backup x3



Random wager



Random order





One of the best fruits you can eat on a hot summer August day is a big, cold, juicy, sweet watermelon. It’s full of flavor! In War Thunder, the Explosive Watermelon is filled with rewards and you can buy it for Silver Lions!The “Explosive Watermelon” contains vehicles and camouflages, decals and decorations, player icons from previous summer events and events from the new cycle from June to August inclusive, as well as useful consumable items: boosters, universal backups, wagers and orders. Some items from past events are appearing as coupons for the first time, and you’ll be able to trade them on the Market!All items are immediately credited to your account, but there’s a chance of receiving some of them in the form of a coupon, unless otherwise stated.Full list of items in the Explosive Watermelon (