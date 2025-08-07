One of the best fruits you can eat on a hot summer August day is a big, cold, juicy, sweet watermelon. It’s full of flavor! In War Thunder, the Explosive Watermelon is filled with rewards and you can buy it for Silver Lions!
The “Explosive Watermelon” can be purchased from the in-game Item Shop for Silver Lions from August 7th (11:00 GMT) until September 3rd (11:00 GMT).
It doesn’t require a key and can only be purchased by players who have bought at least one researchable vehicle at Rank II or higher on their account.
What’s in the Explosive Watermelon?The “Explosive Watermelon” contains vehicles and camouflages, decals and decorations, player icons from previous summer events and events from the new cycle from June to August inclusive, as well as useful consumable items: boosters, universal backups, wagers and orders. Some items from past events are appearing as coupons for the first time, and you’ll be able to trade them on the Market!
The Explosive Watermelon costs 60,000 Silver Lions.
|“Colored flame” decal
|"Waffenhalter" decoration
|“Wyvern” decal
|"MotoLady" profile icon
|"Flying Dustbin" decoration
|"Jalil Zandi" profile icon
All items are immediately credited to your account, but there’s a chance of receiving some of them in the form of a coupon, unless otherwise stated.
Full list of items in the Explosive Watermelon (open spoiler)
Details
Vehicles (will be immediately activated on the account or in the form of coupons):
- F-14A IRIAF
- Alcione
- Churchill AVRE Petard
- Pz.Sp.Wg.P204(f) KwK (immediately activated on the account only)
- CT-CV 105HP
- Su-25BM
- HMS Renown
- Zrinyi I (immediately activated on the account only)
- F4D-1
- Leopard 2AV
- IJN Haruna
- Buccaneer S.1
- VL Myrsky II (immediately activated on the account only)
- BMD-4
- Ka-Chi (immediately activated on the account only)
- RN Aviere (immediately activated on the account only)
- Bussard
- F11F-1
- Ar 196 A-3 (immediately activated on the account only)
- C2A1
- Ikv 73 (immediately activated on the account only)
- Maxim Gorky
- Freccia P-493 (immediately activated on the account only)
- BT-7A (F-32)
- HMS Spey
- Bf 110 C-6
- AUBL/74 HVG
- IJN Yuudachi
- P-59A
- FJ-4B VMF-232
- Martlet Mk IV (Britain)
- Sd.Kfz.234/3
- IS-7 *
- Т-34E
- P-43A-1
- Ki-94-II
- Sd.Kfz.234/4
- Phòng không T-34 (USSR) (immediately activated on the account only)
- F7F-3
- Fw 189 A-1
- KV-220
- Grant I
- P-63A-10 (USSR) (immediately activated on the account only)
- KV-IB (Germany)
* — the chances of receiving IS-7 are far lower than the other vehicles and are around 0,001%
All vehicles will be immediately credited to the account but there is a chance to get it in form of a coupon unless otherwise specified.
Camouflages (coupons only):
- F-14A IRIAF: Experimental camouflage (first time as a coupon)
- CT-CV 105HP: Demonstration camouflage
- Su-25BM: Digital camouflage
- HMS Renown: Tricolor geometric camouflage
- F4D-1: "Blue Nemesis" camouflage
- Leopard 2AV: Bundeswehr сamouflage
- IJN Haruna: Deforming camouflage
- Buccaneer S.1: "736 NAS" camouflage
- BMD-4: Deforming tricolor desert camouflage
- Bussard: Deforming camouflage
- F11F-1: "Blue Angels" camouflage
- C2A1: Royal Canadian Regiment camouflage
- Maxim Gorky: Deforming camouflage
- BT-7A (F-32): Bicolor summer camouflage
- HMS Spey: Deforming camouflage
- Bf 110 C-6: Bicolor camouflage
- AUBL/74 HVG: Tricolor summer camouflage
- IJN Yuudachi: Deforming bicolor camouflage
- P-59A: Standard olive-green camouflage
- FJ-4B VMF-232: VU-7 camouflage
- Martlet Mk IV (Britain): Nonstandard bicolor camouflage
- Sd.Kfz.234/3: Tricolor summer camouflage (spots)
- IS-7: Tricolor summer camouflage
- T-34E: Bicolor summer camouflage
- P-43A-1: Unpainted camouflage
- Ki-94-II: Spotted camouflage
- Sd.Kfz.234/4: Tricolor camouflage
- F7F-3: Testing Ground 113
- Fw 189 A-1: Testing Ground 113
- KV-220: Testing Ground 113
- Grant I: Testing Ground 113
Decorations (both immediately activated on the account and available as coupons):
- "Flying Dustbin" (first time as a coupon)
- BMX
- Jet ski
- Sailing catamaran
- Hornet’s nest
- BSA Bicycle
- Container "Waffenhalter"
- M4 Sherman
- Willys MB
- Assault rifle shortened (USSR)
- M1A1 Carbine
- Light machine gun (USA)
- Light machine gun (USSR)
- Light machine gun (Germany)
- Light machine gun (China)
- Assault body armor (Russia)
- Force recon vest (USA)
- Ammunition of the Soviet Army, 1941
- Wehrmacht ammunition (Germany)
- SVT-40
- M1 Carbine
- Lee-Enfield No.4 Mk1
- Gewehr 41 (Walther)
- Arisaka Type 44
- PPS
- MP-40
- STEN
- M1928A1 "Thompson"
Decals (both immediately activated on the account and available as coupons):
- Emblem of the V Corps (immediately activated on the account only)
- Emblem of the 1st Special Service Brigade (immediately activated on the account only)
- "Alcione" decal (immediately activated on the account only)
- "F 544" decal (immediately activated on the account only)
- Emblem of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (immediately activated on the account only)
- Emblem of the Imperial Iranian Air Force (immediately activated on the account only)
- "BMX Racing" decal
- "Paragliding" decal
- "Surfing" decal
- "Windsurfing" decal
- "Wingsuiting" decal
- Diving Mode On decal
- Explore More decal
- Falling Coconuts decal
- Good Catch decal
- Trees Don't Move decal
- Emblem of the Air Force Airborne Corps, PLA
- Emblem of the 11th Parachute Brigade, France
- Emblem of the Rapid Forces Division, Germany
- Emblem of the "Folgore" Parachute Brigade, Italy
- Emblem of the 1st Airborne Brigade, Japan
- Emblem of the 323rd Parachute Ranger Squadron, Sweden
- Emblem of the Royal Marines
- Emblem of the Russian Marine Corps
- Basilisk
- Cerberus
- Chimera
- Echidna
- Harpy
- Hippocampus
- Lernaean Hydra
- Minotaur
- Sphinx
- Wyvern
- Flames
- Fiery explosion
- Frosty flames
- Fiery ball
- Flaming exhaust
- Fiery pattern
- Flaming sparks
- Colored flame
- Emblem of the air forces, Germany
- Emblem of the air forces, Japan
- Emblem of the air forces, Britain
- Emblem of the air forces, USA
- Emblem of the air forces, USSR
- Emblem of the armored forces, France
- Emblem of the armored forces, Germany
- Emblem of the armored forces, Italy
- Emblem of the armored forces, Japan
- Emblem of the Royal tank regiments
- The emblem of the armored forces, U.S.
- Emblem of the armored forces, Russia
- The Symbol of Japan
- The Symbol of USA
- The Symbol of USSR
- The Symbol of Britain
- The Symbol of Germany
- The Symbol of Italy
- Pin-up Japan
- Pin-up Britain
- Pin-up USA
- Pin-up USSR
- Pin-up Germany
Profile icons (will be immediately activated on an account):
- Jalil Zandi (first time as a coupon)
- MotoLady
- Girl scout
Maritime flags (immediately activated on the account only):
- Italian Naval Jack
Silver Lions
- 10,000 - 1,000,000
Expendable item
- Battle trophy (Research points booster)
- Battle trophy (Silver lions booster)
- Universal backup
- Universal backup x2
- Universal backup x3
- Random wager
- Random order
