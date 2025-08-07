Hello Survivors,

We’ve just released a second hotfix to improve your experience after the 1.0 launch. Today’s changes focus on clarity, performance, and those elusive achievements:

✅ Determination VIII & IX - Fixed for 0.6 saves

If you’ve continued from an Early Access save, these two achievements should now track properly.

✅ FPS limit

To help people that reported their GPUs overheating, we set the FPS limit to default.

You can of course adjust it freely in settings!

✅ Ray Tracing Toggle

More graphic settings: Ray Tracing can now be turned on and off in the settings.

✅ Clearer Side Objective Description

We’ve updated the confusing challenge text: “Build a forge and transform any power” to “Raise any power to level 5 and build the forge.”

Clearer. Hopefully less frustrating.

✅ Spelling & Description Fixes

No more “Enchaters” in your menus - we’ve corrected a bunch of minor typos and weird phrasing across UI elements.

🔧 For those experiencing crashes

We’re still actively working on a fix for the crash issue affecting some players, especially those using the latest NVIDIA drivers.

If this is happening to you, we’d be incredibly grateful for your help:

👉 Join our Discord https://discord.com/invite/H7HEfABP9U and ping or DM Roni in this thread - Discord - Group Chat That’s All Fun & Games - we’re gathering logs from affected players in a private crash channel. Every report helps us move faster.

In the meantime, turning off Ray Tracing might be worth a try while we work on the proper fix.

💬 Final Words

These fixes wouldn’t be possible without your feedback - thank you to everyone who left a review, message, or bug report this week.

At the end, we want to give a special shoutout to one person in particular:

Huge thanks to Exo from our Discord. From the very start, they reported the Determination achievement bug, kept us updated, and even shared their save file to help us test the fix.

Your help made a real difference - thank you for being a part of our journey 💙



~Dark Point Games Team