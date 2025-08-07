 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19511851 Edited 7 August 2025 – 11:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- forged items can no longer be placed in the forge
- several sales effect duration increased
- items are now rainbow-tinted if protected by immunity sales effect
- made some optimisations to auto forge function

Changed files in this update

Depot 3921601
