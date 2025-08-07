Update 3.2 of the Early Access version of The Bus is now available as a BETA for testing.
This beta introduces AI buses to The Bus.
You’ll find the full list of changes in the changelog below.
⚠️ Please create backups of your savegames before switching to the EA BETA update.
Savegames may not be compatible with the new version.
⚠️ IMPORTANT: This is a BETA update. Technical issues, game instability, or gameplay bugs may occur.
How to install the beta version of the update?
It's simple:
In your Steam library, right-click on The Bus
Select "Properties" from the menu
In the The Bus - Properties window, go to the "BETAS" tab
Under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:", choose "beta-beta"
Close the window – the beta update should begin downloading automatically
Once the update is installed, click "PLAY" to start The Bus
The new beta version number should now be displayed in the main menu, and you can begin testing
Changelog 0.24.86426 EA
Added AI buses
Added standing passengers
Added articulation damping
Speed-dependent steering is now automatically disabled for steering wheels
Road elements now generate force feedback
Passengers no longer get stuck in doors
Passengers no longer enter through closed doors
Fixed rain in articulated buses
Servers can now require specific DLCs to join
Occupied seats are now synced in multiplayer
Passengers can switch to external camera by jumping
Admins and moderators now appear colored in chat
Temporary bans added
Servers can now be started with current time
Various level art fixes
Performance improvements
This only applies within the BETA test of this update.
⚠️ Please note: The effects of performance improvements may vary depending on your system, hardware configuration, installed software, and other background processes.
Changed depots in beta branch