7 August 2025 Build 19511825 Edited 7 August 2025 – 16:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 3.2 of the Early Access version of The Bus is now available as a BETA for testing.

Join us live on Twitch now for a first look at the Beta UPDATE!

This beta introduces AI buses to The Bus.

You’ll find the full list of changes in the changelog below.

⚠️ Please create backups of your savegames before switching to the EA BETA update.
Savegames may not be compatible with the new version.

⚠️ IMPORTANT: This is a BETA update. Technical issues, game instability, or gameplay bugs may occur.

How to install the beta version of the update?

It's simple:

  1. In your Steam library, right-click on The Bus

  2. Select "Properties" from the menu

  3. In the The Bus - Properties window, go to the "BETAS" tab

  4. Under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:", choose "beta-beta"

  5. Close the window – the beta update should begin downloading automatically

  6. Once the update is installed, click "PLAY" to start The Bus

  7. The new beta version number should now be displayed in the main menu, and you can begin testing

Changelog 0.24.86426 EA

  • Added AI buses

  • Added standing passengers

  • Added articulation damping

  • Speed-dependent steering is now automatically disabled for steering wheels

  • Road elements now generate force feedback

  • Passengers no longer get stuck in doors

  • Passengers no longer enter through closed doors

  • Fixed rain in articulated buses

  • Servers can now require specific DLCs to join

  • Occupied seats are now synced in multiplayer

  • Passengers can switch to external camera by jumping

  • Admins and moderators now appear colored in chat

  • Temporary bans added

  • Servers can now be started with current time

  • Various level art fixes

  • Performance improvements

This only applies within the BETA test of this update.

⚠️ Please note: The effects of performance improvements may vary depending on your system, hardware configuration, installed software, and other background processes.

Changed depots in beta branch

The Bus Content Depot 491541
The Bus - Scania CW18M Depot 491542
The Bus - MAN Lion's City DD Depot 897493
The Bus - eCitaro Depot 897498
The Bus - Citea LLE Depot 898611
DLC 2295470 The Bus - AX Depot 898613
DLC 2295471 The Bus - AD Depot 898614
DLC 2295473 The Bus - IL Depot 898616
DLC 2407411 Depot 898617
DLC 2407410 Depot 898618
DLC 1684630 Depot 898619
Depot 898622
Depot 898624
DLC 1684630 Depot 898625
Depot 898626
DLC 1684630 Depot 898627
