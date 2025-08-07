This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update 3.2 of the Early Access version of The Bus is now available as a BETA for testing.

This beta introduces AI buses to The Bus.

You’ll find the full list of changes in the changelog below.

⚠️ Please create backups of your savegames before switching to the EA BETA update.

Savegames may not be compatible with the new version.

⚠️ IMPORTANT: This is a BETA update. Technical issues, game instability, or gameplay bugs may occur.

How to install the beta version of the update?

It's simple:

In your Steam library, right-click on The Bus Select "Properties" from the menu In the The Bus - Properties window, go to the "BETAS" tab Under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:", choose "beta-beta" Close the window – the beta update should begin downloading automatically Once the update is installed, click "PLAY" to start The Bus The new beta version number should now be displayed in the main menu, and you can begin testing

Changelog 0.24.86426 EA

Added AI buses

Added standing passengers

Added articulation damping

Speed-dependent steering is now automatically disabled for steering wheels

Road elements now generate force feedback

Passengers no longer get stuck in doors

Passengers no longer enter through closed doors

Fixed rain in articulated buses

Servers can now require specific DLCs to join

Occupied seats are now synced in multiplayer

Passengers can switch to external camera by jumping

Admins and moderators now appear colored in chat

Temporary bans added

Servers can now be started with current time

Various level art fixes

Performance improvements

This only applies within the BETA test of this update.

⚠️ Please note: The effects of performance improvements may vary depending on your system, hardware configuration, installed software, and other background processes.