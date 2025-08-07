• Fixed the bug where non-explosive shells couldn't hit targets on water.• Fixed the bug where AI couldn't hit vehicles below it.• HE shells, rockets, and HEAT shells will no longer trigger overpen.• Some in-game music has been placed in the game's root directory. Those who want it can now take it themselves. "Multi Turret Academy_Data\StreamingAssets\Music"• Let's hope this is the last bug fixing related to water and projectile trajectories.