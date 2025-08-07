 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19511760 Edited 7 August 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
• Fixed the bug where non-explosive shells couldn't hit targets on water.
• Fixed the bug where AI couldn't hit vehicles below it.
• HE shells, rockets, and HEAT shells will no longer trigger overpen.
• Some in-game music has been placed in the game's root directory. Those who want it can now take it themselves. "Multi Turret Academy_Data\StreamingAssets\Music"
• Let's hope this is the last bug fixing related to water and projectile trajectories.


Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19511760
Depot 1869271
