一. [All Out Battle]



1. The first major expansion pack of the game [Pathfinder], titled [All Out War], has overhauled the [Armor] system and [Wind Sword] system. The [Plug-in] system has been temporarily removed. The enemy faction [War Maniacs] has unlocked their due skills. All enemy values have been completely adjusted. The [Master] and [Hero] difficulties have been developed. At the same time, the number of enemies that can use multiple skills in different difficulties has been restricted. In the [Hero] difficulty, the limit is 4.



2. The [Wind Sword Technique] system is quite different from the previous version. It now includes multiple optional passives and variations. However, it still needs practical testing and adjustments. Therefore, the maximum level of [Wind Sword Technique], LVMAX, is currently restricted. The level cap will be gradually increased later to achieve the expected effect.



3. The additional damage effects of [Cutting], [Piercing], and [Impact] attached to player skills have been removed, but a new setting, [Skill Damage], has been added.



4. Interrupted the enemy camp's skill [Charge], feeling that just moving a certain distance was rather useless, so it was replaced with [Whirlwind Charge], which not only moves a certain distance but also deals damage to players.



5. In the faction [War Maniacs], except for [Blade Wolf Warrior] and the BOSS [Rebellious], all have unlocked their corresponding skills, making the battles more diverse and the enemies more powerful. In each game round, different enemies will unlock their skills. But don't be afraid. The lower the difficulty, the fewer enemies will unlock their skills. The numbers are as follows: [Adventurer] one, [Brave] two, [Master] three, [Hero] four. Be brave to face the difficulties and overcome them, or take a detour?



6. The opposing camps have added new drop items, [EXP], which can be used to upgrade the armor LV and [Wind Sword Technique] LV, [MOD Fragments], which can be used to purchase [Melee MOD] and [Main Weapon MOD]. The [Combat MOD Merchant] has been adjusted, and its purchase has been changed from [Steel Coins] and [Enhancement Resources] to [MOD Fragments].



7. [Main Weapon MOD] now includes the [Save] function, and the [Set] system also now includes the [Save] function.



8. Added a "Skill Reset" option for [Wind Slash], which can reset the entire skill to avoid unknown bugs, but it will also disconnect the player and bring them back to reality.



9. Replace all the reflective materials in the scene with non-reflective ones. This way, it won't look oily. At the same time, thanks to the contributor, Ajax, for the suggestion.



二. [Bug Fixes]

1. Fixed a bug in the [Justice Verdict One-shot Grenade Gun] where the charge mode would heal enemies instead.



2. Fixed a bug where the skill "Big Sword Slash!" of the set [Iron Man Guard Team] could not be used at times.



3. Fixed the bug where the trajectory and muzzle flash of the [Justice Verdict One] burst gun would deviate if the rotation angle was large enough.



三. [Author's Note]

"Full Force Battle" is not yet complete. Only part of it has been finished. The remaining part will be continued to be made in the coming days. Although I was completely disheartened by the final score of zero in the last two months, I still can't let go of the game "Pioneer". Therefore, even with a score of zero, I will continue to improve the entire world view, hoping to make it into a "space opera"!



The DEMO version of [Pathfinder] is now available. The save files still need to be tested in practice. We'll release the test results later. Hehe~