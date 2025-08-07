[Patch Notes]

Improved stuttering issues in third-person view, minimap, and monitor screens in the "Swimming Pool" story map.



Reduced stuttering caused by complex structures in certain story stages.



Optimized background objects at the entrance of the "Parking Lot" map to improve performance.



Adjusted the number of cars in less-visited areas of the "Parking Lot" map for smoother gameplay.



Optimized background objects in the "Sewers" map to improve performance.



Adjusted draw distance settings so that key structures do not suddenly disappear.



Reconstructed background structures in certain stages for performance improvement.



Fixed an issue where voice chat would not function for some players in specific situations.



Resolved issues where voice chat would cut out or error upon death or revival.



Fixed abnormal camera behavior when hiding in lockers in third-person view.



The spectator monitor on the "Swimming Pool" map now displays players for a longer duration.



Fixed an issue where the "Kart" item would clip through walls or terrain.



Partially improved stuttering issues that occurred intermittently while using the "Kart" item.



Improved driving stability of the "Kart" on uneven terrain in the "Swimming Pool" and "Sewers" maps.



Prevented an issue where players would be launched and die when the "Kart" flipped or collided.



Added special sound effects to enhance the tension when being dragged by the creature "Mike."



Improved the chain sound effects for the creature "Mike" to make them more immersive.



To improve difficulty balance and system performance, the creature "Giant Rat" on the map "Sewer" will now behave aggressively with a maximum of three individuals.



Movement control during jumping has been improved to feel more natural.



New creatures may now appear when some existing ones disappear.



Fixed an issue where creatures could pass through walls during the exploration phase.



Improved voice chat stability under unstable network conditions, reducing interruptions and robotic sounds.



Hello, this is the development team of Backroom Company.First of all, thank you very much for your interest in and support for Backroom Company.We are an indie development studio based in South Korea, and we are committed to continuously updating and improving the game even after its official release to provide a better gameplay experience.Even after the release of the full version, we plan to continue releasing various patches and content updates to further enhance the game's quality.We sincerely apologize if you experienced any inconveniences or bugs during gameplay, and we will do our best to fix any identified issues as quickly as possible.Your feedback means a lot to us.While it may be difficult to meet every player’s preference or play style, we will strive to listen to and reflect as much feedback as possible to make Backroom Company a more complete game.[*] The August 8th patch has been successfully completed. (KST 18:00)The following fixes and improvements have been applied in this patch.Please refer to the list below for a smoother gameplay experience.We will continue working hard to make Backroom Company an even better experience.Thank you for your continued support.