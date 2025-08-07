Challenge Mode is here!

We welcome you to try the new challenge mode. You can find it in the Modifiers panel (If you have beaten the normal level).

There are many traps located around the map and you will find that the layout has changed quite drastically. Normally we want to test our players but even we struggled with the level so we added in some checkpoints so we don't go insane, Falling isn't the only danger to us now as dying has become the new norm. Extra brownie points if you beat the challenge level with all modifiers and easy mode turned off, We haven't even attempted that.

The Changes:

New challenge level (accessible by the modifier panel in the main menu)

Traps and player death (along with checkpoints)

Moving platforms to make it more dynamic

fixes to the grapple (some visual bugs with the moving platforms still being worked on)

improved beginner friendliness (added a little tutorial at the start)

Some QOL features ( UI pop ups to explain modifiers etc.)

1 New achievement (The one and only achievement you'll need)

various other small fixes

Thank you for the support. We will be looking to make more improvements and fix any bugs that we might've missed.