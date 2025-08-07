 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19511662 Edited 7 August 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixes several critical bugs, including one messing up the Conversions nodes and one with trade that didn't get cancelled properly
  • Pie Flavor text in detail nodes for Laborers, Elites, Nomads & Seaman Classes
  • Granary decay scaling have been nerfed to help with industrial transition
  • Ai precision has been slighlty reduced to help with endgame lag
  • Small localization fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3210331
