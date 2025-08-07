- Fixes several critical bugs, including one messing up the Conversions nodes and one with trade that didn't get cancelled properly
- Pie Flavor text in detail nodes for Laborers, Elites, Nomads & Seaman Classes
- Granary decay scaling have been nerfed to help with industrial transition
- Ai precision has been slighlty reduced to help with endgame lag
- Small localization fixes.
1.0.5 Hotfix
