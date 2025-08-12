Good Day Victorians!

Hotfix 1.9.8 is now live! Notably adding improvements to obligations with treaties and to multiplayer file transfer speed. As well as a range of bugfixes, balance changes and more!

Please note that 1.9.8 is our final hotfix for Update 1.9, as we move towards preparing National Awakening and Update 1.10 for release on September 23rd. Stay tuned for our first dev diary diving into more details about Cultural Fervour and our rework to Culture and Religion traits this Thursday!

Check out the full patchnotes below! Checksum is `0724`.

As always please report any bugs on our bug reporting forums ! We have also updated the Known Issues post for 1.9 with fixed issues!

The following changes have been made to the game compared to 1.9.7:

Added a new Multiplayer Lobby Game Setting to change file transfer speed. Significantly increased default speed. Higher speeds may or may not cause issues for some clients connecting; in that case try lowering the speed.

When Germany turns into a generic republican dictatorship it no longer defaults to the Fascist flag, instead it now uses one of two new alternatives depending on whether it was formed by Prussia or not

The Government Administrations in Argentina and Mexico now start with Filing Cabinets active to resolve their initial bureaucracy shortages

Added more initial Government Administration levels to Persia, Mascara and Sokoto so that they do not start in a deep bureaucracy deficit

Treaty Ports are no longer invalidated if the treaty port becomes isolated from the host country as a result of an ongoing civil war or secession

There are no longer default tariffs on imports for goods a country does not domestically produce, or on exports for goods a country does not domestically consume

Improved labels for the progress bars in France's "Divided Monarchists" Journal Entry

Subjects can no longer establish Colonial Administrations as this would cause their relationship to break instantly

Treaty Ports will no longer invalidate if temporarily lost as a result of a secession or revolution and will be reinstated after the rebels have been defeated

Finishing the "The Conquest of Algeria" Journal Entry now also grants a modifier to those states that increases the speed of incorporation

When a revolution has a democratic form of government, the revolutionary IGs will now join a special Revolutionary Party which is the only one eligible for votes, to ensure democratic revolutions are not stuck at zero legitimacy. If the revolutionaries win, the Revolutionary Party will dissolve at the next election

Combat units whose building is lacking enough officers to properly support the amount of servicemen employed by said building will receive a multiplicative malus to their offense and defense, scaling by how badly the building is lacking officers

Improved the hiring logic for military buildings so they always try to hire as much as their training rate allows

Regional HQs are now flagged as owned by foreign investors

You can now promise obligations while renegotiating a long-standing treaty where obligations hadn’t already been promised. (only available in new saves or for new treaties in old saves)

The AI is now usually disinterested in being swayed into a play with the Humiliation war goal, as they simply don't consider it valuable enough to potentially go to war over

The AI is no longer artificially capped in how much construction, army size and navy size it will aim to have

Adding a giftable article that the AI wants to a treaty will no longer remove the 'Equal Exchange' bonus to acceptance from an otherwise balanced treaty

The AI will no longer slap unnecessary tariffs on imports for goods they do not domestically produce, or exports for goods they do not domestically consume

Fixed a bug where the AI would get stuck trying to form a specific company which was not formable due to circumstances such as another company already dominating their target state, resulting in them forming no companies at all

The AI will now care more about economy of scale and constructing buildings where they already exist for certain building types, particularly for heavy industry

Added level 1 ports to Danish holdings in Greenland and Carnatic so they can function better

The Devastation caused as a result of the volcano and subsequent tsunami can be recovered faster by employing the Emergency Relief Decree

Countries in the Americas are now much more eager to use the "Greener Grass Campaign" Decree for the duration of their "Migration" Journal Entries

France is now much more eager to use the "Greener Grass Campaign" Decree for the duration of the "The Algerian Departments" Journal Entry

The Krakatoa Eruption now results in a randomly rolled 0.5 to 1.5°C temperature drop that recovers over a period of five years and increases the chance for certain bad Harvest Conditions to be triggered in the meantime and can be tracked in the Journal Entry at all times (it even comes with a little thermometer)

The "Industrialists" and "Christian Missionaries (Devout)" Interest Groups of Hawaii may now also generate Westerners as leaders unless deported and barred from leadership in the "Strengthening our Position" Event

The effects of Devastation have been toned down by a moderate amount to compensate for the additional strain that is now caused by occupation affecting Market Access

Added a new "Tsunami" Harvest Condition Type, currently only triggered as a result of the Krakatoa Eruption

The construction penalty for Unincorporated States now varies per building group, with heavier penalties for manufacturing and no penalties at all for agriculture

The "Investing in Hawaii" Decision has been moved to the "Influencing Hawaii" Journal Entry

The Hawaii related Journal Entries "Foreign Interests" and "Influencing Hawaii" have received an update

The "The Krakatoa Eruption" Journal Entry and its associated content has received an update

Improved the localisation of production_tech_events.102 \\\[formerly "Industrial Boom"\\].

Added more information to the Popularity tooltip

The "Send Proposal" button in the treaty draft window is now able to provide information about why it's disabled under more circumstances

The tooltip shown for article types in the context of drafting a treaty draft will now also report who the maintenance cost of the resulting article would apply to

The checkboxes to owe / use / ask for an obligation are now disabled (with an explanation in the tooltip) during a treaty renegotiation if the renegotiated treaty has been in force long enough for the promised obligations to become effective obligations

The "Readmit the Secessionist States" Journal Entry now lists the exact states need to be reintegrated into the Union and which conditions they currently fulfill

It is now possible to specify a center province for state regions where the calculated center ends up in a bizarre position, such as in the middle of the ocean

Added the `OFFICERS_TO_SERVICEMEN_RATIO_EFFECTIVENESS_FACTOR_MIN` and `OFFICERS_TO_SERVICEMEN_RATIO_EFFECTIVENESS_FACTOR_MAX` defines to determine the range of the lack-of-officers malus at edge conditions

Added the `OFFICERS_TO_SERVICEMEN_RATIO_THRESHOLD` define to tune when the lack-of-officers malus starts having an effect. Setting this define to zero will disable the malus entirely

Removed the `CASUALTY_MULTIPLIER_FOR_HIGHEST_PAID` define because it's no longer used as part of casualty distribution

Fixed "Transfer Subject" and "Liberate Subjects" wargoals not being enforced when the overlord capitulates (as opposed to accepting a peace offer, or giving in before war breaks out)

Fixed an issue with occupation that caused to invasions to fail to launch

Fixed a bug that would cause the acceptance score shown during a treaty renegotiation to be incorrect if enough time had passed since the original signing date and obligations were involved either originally or during the renegotiation

Fixed an issue where loyalists and radicals trends would become useless after one year (might require a new game)

Fixed an issue where formations had no supply in certain situations

Fixed an issue where companies could purchase building levels owned by foreign investors

Potentially fixed an instance in Multiplayer games where players would be unable to start a game if they were running multiple mods

Fixed a bug causing `LibertyDesireLevel.IsActive()` to return false at maximum liberty desire. This fixes, among other potential issues, a bug in which the tooltip for the last liberty desire level in the subject's liberty desire progress bar would stop displaying the weekly liberty desire change once liberty desire reached its maximum.

Fixed a case where you were sometimes unable to fully colonize a region (such as Alaska) because of how impassable provinces were handled during colonization

Fixed a crash that would sometimes happen if a company charter wasn't fully removed from a dead company

Fixed an issue that stopped the "The Chinese Missions" Journal Entry and Taiping Rebellion content from being set into motion

Fixed an issue that caused the Opium Wars to not resolve properly

Fixed a bug where the trigger of the Broken Promises achievement could not account for diplomatic play initiators or targets

Renegotiating a treaty now only requires to have enough influence available to cover the difference in cost between the old treaty and the renegotiated one, rather than the full cost of the new treaty

Fixed the way casualties are distributed to be proportional to employment, this way it will no longer be the case that as soon as a battle starts all officers die first

It is no longer possible to incorrectly tick both the "owe obligation" and the "ask for obligation" checkboxes when drafting a treaty

Power Bloc leaders can no longer abandon their own bloc by joining another

Fixed an issue where units could be transferred to a foreign military formation during annexation

Fixed an issue where the "Nationalize All Buildings" war goal wasn't fulfilled after capturing the enemy capital

Fixed an issue where the "Trade Rights" charter worked incorrectly for Suez and Panama companies

Fixed a bug when the regional HQ kept investing despite having a broken foreign investment pact

Fixed a visual-only bug causing the balance tooltip to list money transfer incomes / expenses twice: once as part of diplomatic pacts incomes / expenses, and once as temporary incomes / expenses.

Fixed an issue where transfer money and transfer goods articles that were frozen due to wars breaking out would not be correctly unfrozen after the war(s)

Treaty articles no longer cost influence to maintain while frozen

Fixed a bug where Treaty Port articles would get instantly invalidated if they became frozen or non-fulfilled

Fixed a bug where Anti-Country Lobbies were always applying the maximum influence cost penalty on friendly treaty articles instead of scaling by clout

Fixed a case where pops created at game start would get the wrong initial working adult ratio

Fixed an issue where states could sometimes have -0 Infrastructure

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused France to not get a claim on Western Sahara when completing the "The Conquest of Algeria" Journal Entry

Fixed an issue where armies could land-invade via sea

Fixed "Liberate Country" button being disabled in the country panel

Fixed an issue where the "Independence" war goal was removed after being transformed from "Liberate Subject"

Fixed an issue where civil wars could reset the colonization progress of companies

Fixed one of the root causes where the naval bases would not produce ships

It is no longer possible to add multiple copies of single-use articles in treaty drafts by quickly clicking on the article while the hardware is subject to particularly high load

Fixed an Out-of-sync related to tariffs and subventions

Fixed the working_adult_ratio parameter in the create_pop effect not working

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused female politicians in West Africa to be naked

Fixed an exploit that allowed countries, most notably Mexico, to double dip into the migration attraction bonuses granted by the "Populating the Americas" Event

Fixed a wrongly referenced country in one of the lobby events in German translation (thanks to philliefiffla!)

Fixed an issue that would cause fluctuating goods prices to not be reflected in the amount of money transferred via goods transfer articles

Fixed the location of several map markers that were offset in a weird way, most notably for Kyushu

Fixed the description for the war goal "Leave Power Bloc"