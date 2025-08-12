Good Day Victorians!
Hotfix 1.9.8 is now live! Notably adding improvements to obligations with treaties and to multiplayer file transfer speed. As well as a range of bugfixes, balance changes and more!
Please note that 1.9.8 is our final hotfix for Update 1.9, as we move towards preparing National Awakening and Update 1.10 for release on September 23rd. Stay tuned for our first dev diary diving into more details about Cultural Fervour and our rework to Culture and Religion traits this Thursday!
Check out the full patchnotes below! Checksum is `0724`.
As always please report any bugs on our bug reporting forums! We have also updated the Known Issues post for 1.9 with fixed issues!
The following changes have been made to the game compared to 1.9.7:
Features
Added a new Multiplayer Lobby Game Setting to change file transfer speed. Significantly increased default speed. Higher speeds may or may not cause issues for some clients connecting; in that case try lowering the speed.
Improvements
You can now promise obligations while renegotiating a long-standing treaty where obligations hadn’t already been promised. (only available in new saves or for new treaties in old saves)
Regional HQs are now flagged as owned by foreign investors
Improved the hiring logic for military buildings so they always try to hire as much as their training rate allows
Combat units whose building is lacking enough officers to properly support the amount of servicemen employed by said building will receive a multiplicative malus to their offense and defense, scaling by how badly the building is lacking officers
When a revolution has a democratic form of government, the revolutionary IGs will now join a special Revolutionary Party which is the only one eligible for votes, to ensure democratic revolutions are not stuck at zero legitimacy. If the revolutionaries win, the Revolutionary Party will dissolve at the next election
Finishing the "The Conquest of Algeria" Journal Entry now also grants a modifier to those states that increases the speed of incorporation
Treaty Ports will no longer invalidate if temporarily lost as a result of a secession or revolution and will be reinstated after the rebels have been defeated
Subjects can no longer establish Colonial Administrations as this would cause their relationship to break instantly
Improved labels for the progress bars in France's "Divided Monarchists" Journal Entry
There are no longer default tariffs on imports for goods a country does not domestically produce, or on exports for goods a country does not domestically consume
Treaty Ports are no longer invalidated if the treaty port becomes isolated from the host country as a result of an ongoing civil war or secession
Added more initial Government Administration levels to Persia, Mascara and Sokoto so that they do not start in a deep bureaucracy deficit
The Government Administrations in Argentina and Mexico now start with Filing Cabinets active to resolve their initial bureaucracy shortages
When Germany turns into a generic republican dictatorship it no longer defaults to the Fascist flag, instead it now uses one of two new alternatives depending on whether it was formed by Prussia or not
AI
The AI will now care more about economy of scale and constructing buildings where they already exist for certain building types, particularly for heavy industry
Fixed a bug where the AI would get stuck trying to form a specific company which was not formable due to circumstances such as another company already dominating their target state, resulting in them forming no companies at all
The AI will no longer slap unnecessary tariffs on imports for goods they do not domestically produce, or exports for goods they do not domestically consume
Adding a giftable article that the AI wants to a treaty will no longer remove the 'Equal Exchange' bonus to acceptance from an otherwise balanced treaty
The AI is no longer artificially capped in how much construction, army size and navy size it will aim to have
The AI is now usually disinterested in being swayed into a play with the Humiliation war goal, as they simply don't consider it valuable enough to potentially go to war over
Balance
The construction penalty for Unincorporated States now varies per building group, with heavier penalties for manufacturing and no penalties at all for agriculture
Added a new "Tsunami" Harvest Condition Type, currently only triggered as a result of the Krakatoa Eruption
The effects of Devastation have been toned down by a moderate amount to compensate for the additional strain that is now caused by occupation affecting Market Access
The "Industrialists" and "Christian Missionaries (Devout)" Interest Groups of Hawaii may now also generate Westerners as leaders unless deported and barred from leadership in the "Strengthening our Position" Event
The Krakatoa Eruption now results in a randomly rolled 0.5 to 1.5°C temperature drop that recovers over a period of five years and increases the chance for certain bad Harvest Conditions to be triggered in the meantime and can be tracked in the Journal Entry at all times (it even comes with a little thermometer)
France is now much more eager to use the "Greener Grass Campaign" Decree for the duration of the "The Algerian Departments" Journal Entry
Countries in the Americas are now much more eager to use the "Greener Grass Campaign" Decree for the duration of their "Migration" Journal Entries
The Devastation caused as a result of the volcano and subsequent tsunami can be recovered faster by employing the Emergency Relief Decree
Added level 1 ports to Danish holdings in Greenland and Carnatic so they can function better
Content
The "The Krakatoa Eruption" Journal Entry and its associated content has received an update
The Hawaii related Journal Entries "Foreign Interests" and "Influencing Hawaii" have received an update
The "Investing in Hawaii" Decision has been moved to the "Influencing Hawaii" Journal Entry
Interface
The "Readmit the Secessionist States" Journal Entry now lists the exact states need to be reintegrated into the Union and which conditions they currently fulfill
The checkboxes to owe / use / ask for an obligation are now disabled (with an explanation in the tooltip) during a treaty renegotiation if the renegotiated treaty has been in force long enough for the promised obligations to become effective obligations
The tooltip shown for article types in the context of drafting a treaty draft will now also report who the maintenance cost of the resulting article would apply to
The "Send Proposal" button in the treaty draft window is now able to provide information about why it's disabled under more circumstances
Added more information to the Popularity tooltip
Improved the localisation of production_tech_events.102 \\\[formerly "Industrial Boom"\\].
Modding
Added support for per-building group construction speed modifiers
Removed the `CASUALTY_MULTIPLIER_FOR_HIGHEST_PAID` define because it's no longer used as part of casualty distribution
Added the `OFFICERS_TO_SERVICEMEN_RATIO_THRESHOLD` define to tune when the lack-of-officers malus starts having an effect. Setting this define to zero will disable the malus entirely
Added the `OFFICERS_TO_SERVICEMEN_RATIO_EFFECTIVENESS_FACTOR_MIN` and `OFFICERS_TO_SERVICEMEN_RATIO_EFFECTIVENESS_FACTOR_MAX` defines to determine the range of the lack-of-officers malus at edge conditions
Added new trigger controls_treaty_port_province
It is now possible to specify a center province for state regions where the calculated center ends up in a bizarre position, such as in the middle of the ocean
Bugfixes
Fixed "Transfer Subject" and "Liberate Subjects" wargoals not being enforced when the overlord capitulates (as opposed to accepting a peace offer, or giving in before war breaks out)
Fixed an issue with occupation that caused to invasions to fail to launch
Fixed a bug that would cause the acceptance score shown during a treaty renegotiation to be incorrect if enough time had passed since the original signing date and obligations were involved either originally or during the renegotiation
Fixed an issue where loyalists and radicals trends would become useless after one year (might require a new game)
Fixed an issue where formations had no supply in certain situations
Fixed an issue where companies could purchase building levels owned by foreign investors
Potentially fixed an instance in Multiplayer games where players would be unable to start a game if they were running multiple mods
Fixed a bug causing `LibertyDesireLevel.IsActive()` to return false at maximum liberty desire. This fixes, among other potential issues, a bug in which the tooltip for the last liberty desire level in the subject's liberty desire progress bar would stop displaying the weekly liberty desire change once liberty desire reached its maximum.
Fixed a case where you were sometimes unable to fully colonize a region (such as Alaska) because of how impassable provinces were handled during colonization
Fixed a crash that would sometimes happen if a company charter wasn't fully removed from a dead company
Fixed an issue that stopped the "The Chinese Missions" Journal Entry and Taiping Rebellion content from being set into motion
Fixed an issue that caused the Opium Wars to not resolve properly
Fixed a bug where the trigger of the Broken Promises achievement could not account for diplomatic play initiators or targets
Renegotiating a treaty now only requires to have enough influence available to cover the difference in cost between the old treaty and the renegotiated one, rather than the full cost of the new treaty
Fixed the way casualties are distributed to be proportional to employment, this way it will no longer be the case that as soon as a battle starts all officers die first
It is no longer possible to incorrectly tick both the "owe obligation" and the "ask for obligation" checkboxes when drafting a treaty
Power Bloc leaders can no longer abandon their own bloc by joining another
Fixed an issue where units could be transferred to a foreign military formation during annexation
Fixed an issue where the "Nationalize All Buildings" war goal wasn't fulfilled after capturing the enemy capital
Fixed an issue where the "Trade Rights" charter worked incorrectly for Suez and Panama companies
Fixed a bug when the regional HQ kept investing despite having a broken foreign investment pact
Fixed a visual-only bug causing the balance tooltip to list money transfer incomes / expenses twice: once as part of diplomatic pacts incomes / expenses, and once as temporary incomes / expenses.
Fixed an issue where transfer money and transfer goods articles that were frozen due to wars breaking out would not be correctly unfrozen after the war(s)
Treaty articles no longer cost influence to maintain while frozen
Fixed a bug where Treaty Port articles would get instantly invalidated if they became frozen or non-fulfilled
Fixed a bug where Anti-Country Lobbies were always applying the maximum influence cost penalty on friendly treaty articles instead of scaling by clout
Fixed a case where pops created at game start would get the wrong initial working adult ratio
Fixed an issue where states could sometimes have -0 Infrastructure
Fixed a bug that sometimes caused France to not get a claim on Western Sahara when completing the "The Conquest of Algeria" Journal Entry
Fixed an issue where armies could land-invade via sea
Fixed "Liberate Country" button being disabled in the country panel
Fixed an issue where the "Independence" war goal was removed after being transformed from "Liberate Subject"
Fixed an issue where civil wars could reset the colonization progress of companies
Fixed one of the root causes where the naval bases would not produce ships
It is no longer possible to add multiple copies of single-use articles in treaty drafts by quickly clicking on the article while the hardware is subject to particularly high load
Fixed an Out-of-sync related to tariffs and subventions
Fixed the working_adult_ratio parameter in the create_pop effect not working
Fixed an issue that sometimes caused female politicians in West Africa to be naked
Fixed an exploit that allowed countries, most notably Mexico, to double dip into the migration attraction bonuses granted by the "Populating the Americas" Event
Fixed a wrongly referenced country in one of the lobby events in German translation (thanks to philliefiffla!)
Fixed an issue that would cause fluctuating goods prices to not be reflected in the amount of money transferred via goods transfer articles
Fixed the location of several map markers that were offset in a weird way, most notably for Kyushu
Fixed the description for the war goal "Leave Power Bloc"
East and West Micronesia no longer have their state map markers positioned in the middle of the Sulu Sea
Previous Patchnotes
1.9.0 | 1.9.1 | 1.9.2 | 1.9.3 | 1.9.4 | 1.9.5 | 1.9.6 | 1.9.7
Changed files in this update