Changes

Balance Xp pills have been nerfed. I dont really want them to replace actual skill usage.





Now every 300 fortune adds an extra enhanced fragment drop in lootboxes





Fixed a problem where special attack damage would still use old color system.





If Balance pills are unable to give xp they should no longer be consumed.





Seedlist should now update after picking an origin. So you dont have to make sure it is refreshed.





New active Qi bonus from soul perks also applies to Qi gained from yin during combat.





Fixed some problems with herb market, it should now update better and actually consume correct amounts.





Fixed a problem where you could keep enchanting an item above +10 even without the soul perk.





You can no longer remove soul elemental balance by adding negative, this was a bug i had missed.





Cost to reset soul elemental balance has been significantly reduced.





Adding soul element balance should now be more clear, buttons will be disabled when you are lacking requirement for adding points.



Greetings fellow cultivators. Hopefully the reincarnation patch is stable now. If i dont receive too many bug reports and fixes that are urgent i will try to focus more time on part 2.