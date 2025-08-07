 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19511610 Edited 7 August 2025 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings fellow cultivators. Hopefully the reincarnation patch is stable now. If i dont receive too many bug reports and fixes that are urgent i will try to focus more time on part 2.

Changes


  • Balance Xp pills have been nerfed. I dont really want them to replace actual skill usage.

  • Now every 300 fortune adds an extra enhanced fragment drop in lootboxes

  • Fixed a problem where special attack damage would still use old color system.

  • If Balance pills are unable to give xp they should no longer be consumed.

  • Seedlist should now update after picking an origin. So you dont have to make sure it is refreshed.

  • New active Qi bonus from soul perks also applies to Qi gained from yin during combat.

  • Fixed some problems with herb market, it should now update better and actually consume correct amounts.

  • Fixed a problem where you could keep enchanting an item above +10 even without the soul perk.

  • You can no longer remove soul elemental balance by adding negative, this was a bug i had missed.

  • Cost to reset soul elemental balance has been significantly reduced.

  • Adding soul element balance should now be more clear, buttons will be disabled when you are lacking requirement for adding points.

Changed files in this update

