Greetings fellow cultivators. Hopefully the reincarnation patch is stable now. If i dont receive too many bug reports and fixes that are urgent i will try to focus more time on part 2.
Changes
- Balance Xp pills have been nerfed. I dont really want them to replace actual skill usage.
- Now every 300 fortune adds an extra enhanced fragment drop in lootboxes
- Fixed a problem where special attack damage would still use old color system.
- If Balance pills are unable to give xp they should no longer be consumed.
- Seedlist should now update after picking an origin. So you dont have to make sure it is refreshed.
- New active Qi bonus from soul perks also applies to Qi gained from yin during combat.
- Fixed some problems with herb market, it should now update better and actually consume correct amounts.
- Fixed a problem where you could keep enchanting an item above +10 even without the soul perk.
- You can no longer remove soul elemental balance by adding negative, this was a bug i had missed.
- Cost to reset soul elemental balance has been significantly reduced.
- Adding soul element balance should now be more clear, buttons will be disabled when you are lacking requirement for adding points.
Changed files in this update