7 August 2025 Build 19511605 Edited 7 August 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Trials are now significantly more challenging
  • Infinite lives are now unlocked after completing level 197
  • Stamina won’t be consumed when no enemies are around
  • You can now grab chest gems faster
  • Expanded the stats spreadsheet with more detailed info

