- Fixes several critical bugs, including one messing up the Conversion systems and another that was resulting on trades not being properly cleaned up
- Pie flavor Chart for Elites, laborer, Seaman and Nomad Classes
- Granary have a less aggressive decay when it's big, to help with the industrial transition
- Slowly increase between AI tick to help with endgame lag
- Small localization fixes.
1.0.5 Hotfix
