7 August 2025 Build 19511561 Edited 7 August 2025 – 10:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixes several critical bugs, including one messing up the Conversion systems and another that was resulting on trades not being properly cleaned up
  • Pie flavor Chart for Elites, laborer, Seaman and Nomad Classes
  • Granary have a less aggressive decay when it's big, to help with the industrial transition
  • Slowly increase between AI tick to help with endgame lag
  • Small localization fixes.

