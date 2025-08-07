 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 2042 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Stormgate
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19511536 Edited 7 August 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Fixed an issue where arranging characters to find food in 18 rounds might cause the quest process to get stuck

2. Fixed the issue that the number of tax vouchers required could not be displayed correctly when asking Huang Er to help pay taxes

3. Fixed an issue where the young master could not enter the game ending normally when he died in some cases

This update is mainly for bug fixes and patches,

The development team is focusing on the development of new plot lines, maps and gameplay.

If you want these contents to be truly perfect enough to be playable, you may not be able to update the content on a weekly basis.

As a result, recent routine updates focus on relatively small fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2078911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link