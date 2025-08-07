1. Fixed an issue where arranging characters to find food in 18 rounds might cause the quest process to get stuck

2. Fixed the issue that the number of tax vouchers required could not be displayed correctly when asking Huang Er to help pay taxes

3. Fixed an issue where the young master could not enter the game ending normally when he died in some cases

This update is mainly for bug fixes and patches,

The development team is focusing on the development of new plot lines, maps and gameplay.

If you want these contents to be truly perfect enough to be playable, you may not be able to update the content on a weekly basis.

As a result, recent routine updates focus on relatively small fixes.