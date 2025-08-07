Hey Pinball Fans!

Happy Thursday's update! Today we bring you another Deluxe table, LCD updates for more Deluxe tables, and some exciting news about the new iteration. Let’s dive into the details.

Our mission to add improved LCD animations to all Deluxe tables has officially reached its conclusion. From now on, every Deluxe table includes the upgraded LCD display with enhanced visuals and animations.

Today’s update adds the new LCD animations to the following tables:

Robot Deluxe

Combat Deluxe

Farfalla Deluxe

Space Shuttle Deluxe

Zankor Deluxe

We hope you enjoy the new look and feel across the entire Deluxe lineup!

We’re also excited to share that the new system has reached the stage where we can launch a closed beta test. This new interface includes groundbreaking features and a fresh user experience that we can't wait for you to explore.

Interested in joining the beta? You can apply now on Discord.

Please note: This is the final update for the “old” iteration. All future updates will support the new system only.

Now let's talk about the new table.

...Wait, is this now? Or then? Or perhaps still to come?

Somewhere between last week’s echoes and tomorrow’s code, a new Deluxe Table materialized.

Originally from 1983… or was it 2025? It’s hard to tell when the flippers spin across centuries. The Time Machine is now reborn as the Time Machine Deluxe table. This table launches you into the past, present, and future, with ball saves, kickbacks, multipliers, combos, and curious powers like Future Boost and Time Warp.

Complete eight main missions, (each representing a letter of “TIMELINE”) and chase strange phenomena like Paradox, Continuum, Chronology, and Wormhole. Every shot brings a twist in time.

Become the master of timeline now.

For those who love a great soundtrack, the awesome music tracks from this new table are available separately if you own the Zaccaria Pinball - Original Soundtrack DLC.

As always we appreciate your unbroken support towards our work!

Happy flipping,

The Magic Pixel Team



