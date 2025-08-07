Greetings, Lords and Ladies.

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.

Season 2: Highgarden Grand Festival has begun, bringing celebration and new adventures to the realm.

To mark the occasion, a new Twitch Drops event is now live!

Watch participating streams featuring the latest season content and earn exclusive in-game rewards.

☑️ What Are Twitch Drops?

Twitch Drops are a special feature that rewards viewers with various in-game items for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad based on their broadcast watch time.

☑️ Twitch Drops Event Period

August 7, 03:30 AM - September 3, 10:59 PM (PT)

☑️ Twitch Drops Watch Rewards

Duration Rewards 30 minutes Worn Stark Sigil x1 Copper x30,000 1 hour Ruin Runner x1 Golden Dragon x50 2 hours Ruin Runner x2 Golden Dragon x100 4 hours Emote: Tilt Head x1 Golden Dragon x150

☑️ How to Claim Twitch Drops Rewards

1️⃣ Watch an Eligible Stream

🔹 Head to the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad category on Twitch and look for streamers with Drops enabled.

⚠️ Important: You can only earn rewards if you are watching while logged into your Twitch account that is linked to your Game of Thrones: Kingsroad account.

2️⃣ Claim via Twitch Inventory

🔹 Click your profile icon on the top-right corner of the Twitch page.

🔹 Go to Drops & Rewards > Inventory, then click Claim on the reward.

🔹Go to the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad Twitch Drops Page and select "Claim Reward". The rewards will then be sent to your in-game mailbox.

☑️ How to Link Your Netmarble Account with Twitch Account

1. Go to the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad Twitch Drops page.

2. Select "How to Get Rewards".

3. On the next page, follow the instructions to log in with your Netmarble or Twitch account.

📢 Additional Notes

🔹 To participate in Twitch Drops, your Netmarble ID account must be linked to your Twitch account.

🔹 Once you claim your first reward, you cannot switch to another account.

🔹 Your Netmarble ID and Twitch accounts will remain linked throughout the Twitch Drops event period and will automatically be unlinked after the event concludes.

🔹 Twitch Drops viewing rewards are limited to once per account during the event period based on watch time, and will be delivered to your in-game mailbox.

🔹 Twitch Drops viewing rewards have an expiration date. It is highly recommended that you claim your rewards from your Twitch Inventory before they expire, and then claim them from the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad Twitch Drops Page within 30 days of claiming them in your Twitch Inventory, otherwise they will be deleted.

🔹 Please note that using any abnormal methods to obtain Twitch Drops rewards may result in rewards being withheld, revoked, or lead to additional actions.

Meet a variety of streamers playing Game of Thrones: Kingsroad during the Twitch Drops event, and don’t miss out on the special rewards!

Thank you.





