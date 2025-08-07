 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19511320 Edited 7 August 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.092 – Prime Armour

This patch focuses on expanding Prime Armours and introducing a new challenge in the Null Horizon.

New Prime Additions

  • Kod’s Wings have been added to the Null Horizon Prime Armour pool.

  • Muzayafists now summon clones to assist in battle. (Clones scale with Players Health and Strength).

New Prime Item: Infusor

A number of you have asked about combining multiple Prime Armours.

  • Infusor Prime Armour randomly fuses two different Prime properties into one piece.

  • When you find an Infusor, check the description to see which traits you’ve inherited.

  • Over 20 unique combinations are possible.

The Ultimate Trial Awaits…

A new trial has appeared in the Null Horizon — the most difficult challenge in the game to date.

  • This is the only way to obtain Infusor Prime Armour.

  • Five escalating trials.

Balance Changes

  • Solar Rain: Reduced damage slightly. Now always consumes 10% of your energy bar on use.

  • Hammerhead Melee Buff: Increased melee damage — stronger than ever.

  • Grakzul Adjustment: Now spawns directly on the player to ensure proper aggro.

Thanks again for all the feedback and support!
Excited to see the new Infusor builds people discover — keep sharing your combinations and chaos!

