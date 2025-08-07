Patch 1.092 – Prime Armour

This patch focuses on expanding Prime Armours and introducing a new challenge in the Null Horizon.

New Prime Additions

Kod’s Wings have been added to the Null Horizon Prime Armour pool.

Muzayafists now summon clones to assist in battle. (Clones scale with Players Health and Strength).

New Prime Item: Infusor

A number of you have asked about combining multiple Prime Armours.

Infusor Prime Armour randomly fuses two different Prime properties into one piece.

When you find an Infusor, check the description to see which traits you’ve inherited.

Over 20 unique combinations are possible.

The Ultimate Trial Awaits…

A new trial has appeared in the Null Horizon — the most difficult challenge in the game to date.

This is the only way to obtain Infusor Prime Armour .

Five escalating trials.

Balance Changes

Solar Rain : Reduced damage slightly. Now always consumes 10% of your energy bar on use.

Hammerhead Melee Buff : Increased melee damage — stronger than ever.

Grakzul Adjustment: Now spawns directly on the player to ensure proper aggro.

Thanks again for all the feedback and support!

Excited to see the new Infusor builds people discover — keep sharing your combinations and chaos!