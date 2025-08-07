Twice as many simultaneous players, from 2 to 4!
5 new AI Illuminati to play against, for a total of 6!
- The Bavarian Illuminati, who want power
- The Gnomes of Zurich, who want money
- The Bermuda Triangle, who want to collect one of everything
- The Discordian Society, who want to make things weird
- The Servants of Cthulhu, who want to destroy everything
...and the original AI conspiracy, The Network, who want to advance techology.
Plus: Many bug fixes, some new cards in the 2020 era, and a few graphical niceties.
More to come in 30 days or less!
Major Update: 1.2
