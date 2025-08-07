 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 2042 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Stormgate
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19511310 Edited 7 August 2025 – 10:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Twice as many simultaneous players, from 2 to 4!

5 new AI Illuminati to play against, for a total of 6!
- The Bavarian Illuminati, who want power
- The Gnomes of Zurich, who want money
- The Bermuda Triangle, who want to collect one of everything
- The Discordian Society, who want to make things weird
- The Servants of Cthulhu, who want to destroy everything
...and the original AI conspiracy, The Network, who want to advance techology.

Plus: Many bug fixes, some new cards in the 2020 era, and a few graphical niceties.

More to come in 30 days or less!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1816071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link