Twice as many simultaneous players, from 2 to 4!



5 new AI Illuminati to play against, for a total of 6!

- The Bavarian Illuminati, who want power

- The Gnomes of Zurich, who want money

- The Bermuda Triangle, who want to collect one of everything

- The Discordian Society, who want to make things weird

- The Servants of Cthulhu, who want to destroy everything

...and the original AI conspiracy, The Network, who want to advance techology.



Plus: Many bug fixes, some new cards in the 2020 era, and a few graphical niceties.



More to come in 30 days or less!