Hey friends, hope you're all doing well!!:)🧡

✨PAPER ANIMAL ADVENTURE IS OUT NOW✨

I'm really excited and super much looking forward to what you all will think about the game!😊

Please help me spread the word, tell your friends, families, pets (maybe some of they suddenly understand English)!🧡

Also if you liked the game please consider giving it a positive review - this helps me a lot!!🙏

Furthermore if you have any ideas / suggestions / bug reports please don't hesitate to share them!! You can do so via the Steam forums or via the game's Discord (I'm probably more active there)!

Thank you all, I'm super excited!!:D

- Nick / Azurexis