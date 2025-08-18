Hear ye, hear ye!
Here comes the first DLC update: a brand new faction for DLC owners, plus tons of free content and quality-of-life improvements for everyone!
Patch notes - August 18th, 2025
DLC
New Added the DLC faction "The Tribe" with their cards & quests
FREE
New Added 7 new commun buildings & 5 new common tech, that can be unlocked from the Progress Tree
New Added 16 new common challenges to improve progression's pacing and have enough to unlock the new cards
New Added an "endless" mode: you can continue after winning a run, to try going as far you can (only combat, more and more enemies including some "Elite" variants, unplaced enemies deal direct damage)
New Added 20 elite variants to buildings: only enemy can use those in the endless mode. The Elites are visible at the bottom of the Collection menu (after meeting them at least once)
New Added a new "Constellation" mechanic: 7 powers to select from a dedicated menu and trigger during the round. This mechanic is unlocked from the Progress tree (unless you already had a save with enough progress)
Added the ability to "banish" progress tree cards from the loot pool
QOL
Added an option to preview the battle result without making the calculation
Added new deck sorting options in the Deck overview menu
Added an option to change the piece's default falling speed
Added hints in the end round recap to remind the players of mechanics they might have missed
Added a tooltip to the Krak des Chevaliers explaining the concept of "area"
Added a tooltip explaining "Natural terrain"
Added the button to refill defence in exotic map locations
Added a scroll bar to the progress tree
Clarified the wording of several cards & challenges
Added a banner showing if a card is selected when visiting the deck in the Preparaiton phase
Added a green check on completed trials
Added a button to reset the whole combat path (mouse only)
Added text to better understand the Belfry upgrades
Balancing
Reworked the Mercenary mechanic: they can now go in locked spaces (still without exceeding the limit of 8 buildings)
Increased the gains of Rangers Base
Removed the "Unique" from the Castle
Updated The Keep's central towers to reduce the number of watched squares
Added a maximum on the technology card "Isolation"
Changed Charcoal Kilns to also work with the grid border
Added a keyword "Mighty Garrison" to explain better why some enemies have higher garrison (Prison, Raider Colony)
Changed the Duchy quest reward so that Fortified Farm starts level 2
Market & Warehouse cards can connect through city like the Belfry, for more consistency
Changed Taxes for a more consistent & easier to trigger effect
Removed the faith gain from Krak des Chevaliers
Changed Forced Conversion to a weaker but more consistent effect
Increase Stone requirements for many buildings
Buffed the Carpenter & Castle cards
Lowered Crusaders gains for leftover units at the end of the round (now 2:1)
Lowered The Order Resource expedtion cost
Lowered requirements The Order quests: For the Cause & General Mobilization
Buff crusaders for cards Military Chaplaincy & Crusader OutpostLowered gains Provision Convoy
Increased Hard difficulty parameters
Lowered Strenght in Numbers gain
Resources that were given to Boss 3 bribery are now awarded after the round (if the player continues to Act 4)
Erudition tech no longer gives +1 level to the fourth card in Act 3
Siege Camp can activate several times for a building if it didn't hit the limit yet (more consistent with other effects)
