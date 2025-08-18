Hear ye, hear ye!

Here comes the first DLC update: a brand new faction for DLC owners, plus tons of free content and quality-of-life improvements for everyone!



DLC

New Added the DLC faction "The Tribe" with their cards & quests

FREE

New Added 7 new commun buildings & 5 new common tech, that can be unlocked from the Progress Tree

New Added 16 new common challenges to improve progression's pacing and have enough to unlock the new cards

New Added an "endless" mode: you can continue after winning a run, to try going as far you can (only combat, more and more enemies including some "Elite" variants, unplaced enemies deal direct damage)

New Added 20 elite variants to buildings: only enemy can use those in the endless mode. The Elites are visible at the bottom of the Collection menu (after meeting them at least once)

New Added a new "Constellation" mechanic: 7 powers to select from a dedicated menu and trigger during the round. This mechanic is unlocked from the Progress tree (unless you already had a save with enough progress)