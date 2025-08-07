 Skip to content
Major 7 August 2025 Build 19511171 Edited 7 August 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Kaya's Prophecy is getting a big update! We're bringing you deck management, secondary quests from the Jungle Spirits, difficulty modes, new effects and more. Read on to see what's changed!

🛖 Updates

  • New combat cards

  • New combat cards effects

  • New recipes in village

  • Balances to enemies

  • Balances to exploration

  • Balances to village management

  • New artefacts behaviour

  • New passive skills by character

  • Added tactical cards that can be managed in the character menu

  • Characters now have different base stats

  • Kâlades now has special requests and new ways to punish villagers

  • New outro

  • New Kâlades combat behaviour

  • Added difficulty modes (easy, normal, difficult)

  • Added secondary quests given by the Jungle Spirits

  • Added hidden tactical cards

  • New achievement - Champion

  • Reworked achievement - Shield - Now only requires 25 defence instead of 50

  • Updated UI character menu with new deck management system

  • Can buy multiple cards at the prayer statue

  • Added automation

  • Added the ability to continue after end game

  • Soft lock detection (equipment are not in the calculation)

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Updated UI/UX for all localizations

  • Changed UI position of next effect from below the character to above

  • QoL change - double click to stack same cards

  • Fixed a bug with character custom names being case sensitive where only every other letter input would be in proper case when inputting custom names.

  • Fixed a bug where if save files are corrupted, then the game is loaded with fresh files

  • Fixed a bug where players couldn't save in a fight

  • Fixed a bug where the tornado returns a booster pack that cannot be used

  • Fixed card physics on the board

  • Fixed the zoom animation for cards on the board

  • Fixed an issue where the cost of cards displayed at the prayer statue wasn't properly applying

  • Fixed a bug with stop, play and speed when returning from Kâlades' intervention

  • Adjusted recipes list order

  • Computer performance optimisation when in fights should be better now

  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to die in events

We're also in Tiny Teams this year! To celebrate, we've got a 50% discount running for the duration of the event. Be sure to check out all the amazing games made by micro teams and show them some love!

