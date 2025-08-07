Kaya's Prophecy is getting a big update! We're bringing you deck management, secondary quests from the Jungle Spirits, difficulty modes, new effects and more. Read on to see what's changed!

Soft lock detection (equipment are not in the calculation)

Added the ability to continue after end game

Can buy multiple cards at the prayer statue

Updated UI character menu with new deck management system

Reworked achievement - Shield - Now only requires 25 defence instead of 50

Added secondary quests given by the Jungle Spirits

Kâlades now has special requests and new ways to punish villagers

Characters now have different base stats

Added tactical cards that can be managed in the character menu

New passive skills by character

New recipes in village

Updated UI/UX for all localizations

Changed UI position of next effect from below the character to above

QoL change - double click to stack same cards

Fixed a bug with character custom names being case sensitive where only every other letter input would be in proper case when inputting custom names.

Fixed a bug where if save files are corrupted, then the game is loaded with fresh files

Fixed a bug where players couldn't save in a fight

Fixed a bug where the tornado returns a booster pack that cannot be used

Fixed card physics on the board

Fixed the zoom animation for cards on the board

Fixed an issue where the cost of cards displayed at the prayer statue wasn't properly applying

Fixed a bug with stop, play and speed when returning from Kâlades' intervention

Adjusted recipes list order

Computer performance optimisation when in fights should be better now