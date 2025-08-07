Kaya's Prophecy is getting a big update! We're bringing you deck management, secondary quests from the Jungle Spirits, difficulty modes, new effects and more. Read on to see what's changed!
🛖 Updates
New combat cards
New combat cards effects
New recipes in village
Balances to enemies
Balances to exploration
Balances to village management
New artefacts behaviour
New passive skills by character
Added tactical cards that can be managed in the character menu
Characters now have different base stats
Kâlades now has special requests and new ways to punish villagers
New outro
New Kâlades combat behaviour
Added difficulty modes (easy, normal, difficult)
Added secondary quests given by the Jungle Spirits
Added hidden tactical cards
New achievement - Champion
Reworked achievement - Shield - Now only requires 25 defence instead of 50
Updated UI character menu with new deck management system
Can buy multiple cards at the prayer statue
Added automation
Added the ability to continue after end game
Soft lock detection (equipment are not in the calculation)
🐛 Bug Fixes
Updated UI/UX for all localizations
Changed UI position of next effect from below the character to above
QoL change - double click to stack same cards
Fixed a bug with character custom names being case sensitive where only every other letter input would be in proper case when inputting custom names.
Fixed a bug where if save files are corrupted, then the game is loaded with fresh files
Fixed a bug where players couldn't save in a fight
Fixed a bug where the tornado returns a booster pack that cannot be used
Fixed card physics on the board
Fixed the zoom animation for cards on the board
Fixed an issue where the cost of cards displayed at the prayer statue wasn't properly applying
Fixed a bug with stop, play and speed when returning from Kâlades' intervention
Adjusted recipes list order
Computer performance optimisation when in fights should be better now
Fixed a bug where it was possible to die in events
We're also in Tiny Teams this year! To celebrate, we've got a 50% discount running for the duration of the event. Be sure to check out all the amazing games made by micro teams and show them some love!
Changed files in this update