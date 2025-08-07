- Increased the difficulty for “The Crow” boss 🐦⬛
- Improved bow animations! 🏹
- Forest map design improvements 🌲
- Improved performance on the Forest map 🌲
- Disable multiple abilities of the same type ⚔️
- Improved “Item Buy Window” in Shop 🏪
- Better icons on the top left menu 💼
- Improved Main Menu ℹ️
Version 0.3.1
Update notes via Steam Community
