7 August 2025 Build 19511159 Edited 7 August 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Increased the difficulty for “The Crow” boss 🐦‍⬛
  • Improved bow animations! 🏹
  • Forest map design improvements 🌲
  • Improved performance on the Forest map 🌲
  • Disable multiple abilities of the same type ⚔️
  • Improved “Item Buy Window” in Shop 🏪
  • Better icons on the top left menu 💼
  • Improved Main Menu ℹ️

