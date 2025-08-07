 Skip to content
Major 7 August 2025 Build 19511140 Edited 7 August 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for your support, feedback, and comments! We are very excited and dedicated to making the game better with each update.

Research Institute and Stories:

- In the Rocky Permafrost biome, an entrance to the Research Institute can now be found; this is the second-to-last level of the game.

- 9 new storyline notes have been added in the Swamp and Permafrost biomes.

New Powerups and Equipment:

- 8 new powerups have been added, 3 of which are related to energy weapons.

- 2 new pieces of equipment have been added.

Energy Weapons:

- Active time duration has been increased by 36%. Reload time has been increased fourfold.

- The BFG charge now accumulates faster, but damage has been slightly reduced.

- Explosions from the plasma gun now deal 25% damage to players, while damage to monsters remains unchanged. The fire rate has been slightly decreased.

- Damage from the energy machine gun has been reduced by 10%.

- Fixed a bug that caused the aberration effect to remain on the camera after the energy weapon's effects ended.

Other Changes and Improvements:

- More visual effects have been added to the station levels.

- Small physics objects can now be pushed more easily and obstruct movement less.

- Fixed a bug that caused explosive barrels to often explode on their own.

- Destructible objects now properly receive damage from different types of projectiles (grenades, projectiles flying through walls, etc.).

- Added sound effects for starting generators to obtain power.

- Fixed a bug in the Reactor Complex that could cause boxes to overlap in corridors, hindering movement.

- Fixed a bug where damage increase bonuses might not work on all weapons.

- Fixed issues with the localization of collectible items in the tutorial level.

- Fixed a bug that caused the entrance to the Bunker to appear in an inaccessible location in the swamp, and its icon on the mini-map was displayed in the wrong color.

- Fixed a bug that prevented the fear effect from being applied by the boss-version of the terrifying monster.

Changed files in this update

