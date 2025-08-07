Thank you for your support, feedback, and comments! We are very excited and dedicated to making the game better with each update.



Research Institute and Stories:

- In the Rocky Permafrost biome, an entrance to the Research Institute can now be found; this is the second-to-last level of the game.

- 9 new storyline notes have been added in the Swamp and Permafrost biomes.



New Powerups and Equipment:

- 8 new powerups have been added, 3 of which are related to energy weapons.

- 2 new pieces of equipment have been added.

Energy Weapons:

- Active time duration has been increased by 36%. Reload time has been increased fourfold.

- The BFG charge now accumulates faster, but damage has been slightly reduced.

- Explosions from the plasma gun now deal 25% damage to players, while damage to monsters remains unchanged. The fire rate has been slightly decreased.

- Damage from the energy machine gun has been reduced by 10%.

- Fixed a bug that caused the aberration effect to remain on the camera after the energy weapon's effects ended.



Other Changes and Improvements:

- More visual effects have been added to the station levels.

- Small physics objects can now be pushed more easily and obstruct movement less.

- Fixed a bug that caused explosive barrels to often explode on their own.

- Destructible objects now properly receive damage from different types of projectiles (grenades, projectiles flying through walls, etc.).

- Added sound effects for starting generators to obtain power.

- Fixed a bug in the Reactor Complex that could cause boxes to overlap in corridors, hindering movement.

- Fixed a bug where damage increase bonuses might not work on all weapons.

- Fixed issues with the localization of collectible items in the tutorial level.

- Fixed a bug that caused the entrance to the Bunker to appear in an inaccessible location in the swamp, and its icon on the mini-map was displayed in the wrong color.

- Fixed a bug that prevented the fear effect from being applied by the boss-version of the terrifying monster.

