《PAGUI》Update Announcement

Dear Players,

Thank you for your enthusiastic support for PAGUI! Based on player feedback, we’ve released this update, which includes balance adjustments, bug fixes, and new features to enhance combat experience and game interactivity. Below are the detailed update notes:

Balance Adjustments

Fate Tablet Effect Adjustment: The Seven-Star Purification Fate Tablet now triggers its animation directly when The Malevolent’s HP falls below 20%.

Malevolent Artifact Adjustment: Increased the placement limit of The Malevolent’s Spit Toad Artifact by 1.

Malevolent Frenzy Attributes Adjustment: Increased The Malevolent’s Max HP, movement speed, and stun gauge during Frenzy.

Azure Bless Technique Adjustment: Adjusted Azure Bless’s Shadowless Lash Technique.

Dodge Distance Adjustment: Increased the dodge distance for all characters.

New Features

Emote Wheel Marking: The Exorcists can now use the emote wheel to place markers on the map, serving as a communication tool for teammates.

Bug Fixes

Evil Taoist Priest Spell Fix: Fixed an issue where players repairing a Shrine during the Evil Taoist Priest’s temporary Frenzy could escape the Supreme Water Array range.

Dash Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where certain dash functions caused excessive movement distance unexpectedly.

PAGUI Development Team

August 7, 2025

