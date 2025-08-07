 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 2042 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Stormgate
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19511046 Edited 7 August 2025 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
《PAGUI》Update Announcement
Dear Players,
Thank you for your enthusiastic support for PAGUI! Based on player feedback, we’ve released this update, which includes balance adjustments, bug fixes, and new features to enhance combat experience and game interactivity. Below are the detailed update notes:
Balance Adjustments
Fate Tablet Effect Adjustment: The Seven-Star Purification Fate Tablet now triggers its animation directly when The Malevolent’s HP falls below 20%.
Malevolent Artifact Adjustment: Increased the placement limit of The Malevolent’s Spit Toad Artifact by 1.
Malevolent Frenzy Attributes Adjustment: Increased The Malevolent’s Max HP, movement speed, and stun gauge during Frenzy.
Azure Bless Technique Adjustment: Adjusted Azure Bless’s Shadowless Lash Technique.
Dodge Distance Adjustment: Increased the dodge distance for all characters.
New Features
Emote Wheel Marking: The Exorcists can now use the emote wheel to place markers on the map, serving as a communication tool for teammates.
Bug Fixes
Evil Taoist Priest Spell Fix: Fixed an issue where players repairing a Shrine during the Evil Taoist Priest’s temporary Frenzy could escape the Supreme Water Array range.
Dash Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where certain dash functions caused excessive movement distance unexpectedly.
PAGUI Development Team
August 7, 2025

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 986683
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link